Skip to main content

Report: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Living Separately

According to reports, the power couple are going through a rough patch.

As soon as Gisele Bundchen had her exclusive interview with Elle magazine on her feelings towards Tom Brady continuing his football career speculation on the couple's marital status began. In the interview, Gisele stated that she has concerns about it and that she would like Brady to be more present in his kids' lives. She also touched on that she feels like she deserves time to chase her passions as well.

Not even a week later and it seems that sources close to the family know something that we do not. According to those close sources, the two are dealing with "marital issues" and are currently "living separately".

READ MORE: Multiple Tampa Bay Starters Non-Participants Ahead of Matchup Against Saints

It has been obvious to the public eye that something has been going on with Tom Brady ever since he decided to unretire and return to the Buccaneers at the age of 45. The most glaring of these was his 11-day absence from the team during the preseason. Social media also picked up on the fact that Brady hasn't looked all that healthy and something may be taking a toll on his health; one would imagine this would be caused more by mental/emotional stress rather than his actual physical health.

Brady has been open about the time he has missed with his family throughout his playing career and once again opened up about that on his podcast Jim Gray, "Let's Go!", in which Brady exclaimed,

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I haven’t had a Christmas in 23 years and I haven’t had a Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are born from August to late January. And I’m not able to be at funerals and I’m not able to be at weddings,” Brady told Gray. “I think there comes a point in your life where you say: ‘You know what? I’ve had my fill and it’s enough and time to go on, to move into other parts of life.’”

READ MORE: Tom Brady dealing with pain after Tampa Bay's win over Dallas

Clearly, Brady is concerned about what is going on in his family life and it is definitely becoming more and more evident that the greatest quarterback of all time will need to step away from the game to salvage relationships that are on the verge of being lost. Hopefully, Gisele and Brady can work things out, but for the time being it's speculated that they will be doing that apart from one another.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

USATSI_16789969 (1)
News

Multiple Tampa Bay Starters Non-Participants Ahead of Matchup Against Saints

By David Harrison
USATSI_15624522
News

Gisele Bundchen Has Concerns for Tom Brady Coming Out of Retirement

By Caleb Skinner
USATSI_19031968
News

Tom Brady dealing with pain after Tampa Bay's win over Dallas

By Dustin Lewis
Lavonte David, Linebacker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, USA Today
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ranked No. 1 in NFC Playoff Power Ranking

By David Harrison
USATSI_19032602
News

Game Balls: Which Tampa Bay Buccaneers Stood Out in Win Over Dallas Cowboys?

By David Harrison and Caleb Skinner
USATSI_15529660
News

Tampa Bay monitoring starting left tackle Donovan Smith after injury

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_16716720
News

Buccaneers provide update on Chris Godwin's hamstring injury

By Dustin Lewis
109C6738-67C6-45A9-88EF-D4655FC3803E
News

Micah Parsons Calls Out Leonard Fournette After Loss to Buccaneers

By Collin Haalboom