Report: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Living Separately

As soon as Gisele Bundchen had her exclusive interview with Elle magazine on her feelings towards Tom Brady continuing his football career speculation on the couple's marital status began. In the interview, Gisele stated that she has concerns about it and that she would like Brady to be more present in his kids' lives. She also touched on that she feels like she deserves time to chase her passions as well.

Not even a week later and it seems that sources close to the family know something that we do not. According to those close sources, the two are dealing with "marital issues" and are currently "living separately".

It has been obvious to the public eye that something has been going on with Tom Brady ever since he decided to unretire and return to the Buccaneers at the age of 45. The most glaring of these was his 11-day absence from the team during the preseason. Social media also picked up on the fact that Brady hasn't looked all that healthy and something may be taking a toll on his health; one would imagine this would be caused more by mental/emotional stress rather than his actual physical health.

Brady has been open about the time he has missed with his family throughout his playing career and once again opened up about that on his podcast Jim Gray, "Let's Go!", in which Brady exclaimed,

“I haven’t had a Christmas in 23 years and I haven’t had a Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are born from August to late January. And I’m not able to be at funerals and I’m not able to be at weddings,” Brady told Gray. “I think there comes a point in your life where you say: ‘You know what? I’ve had my fill and it’s enough and time to go on, to move into other parts of life.’”

Clearly, Brady is concerned about what is going on in his family life and it is definitely becoming more and more evident that the greatest quarterback of all time will need to step away from the game to salvage relationships that are on the verge of being lost. Hopefully, Gisele and Brady can work things out, but for the time being it's speculated that they will be doing that apart from one another.

