Scouting The Opponent: Top Players Bucs Must Watch Against Panthers in Week 17
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back to needing help to make the playoffs thanks to a heartbreaking loss in Dallas agains the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.
Next up is a divisional rematch against the Carolina Panthers with everything on the line. The last time these teams met in Week 13, the Panthers were on the brink of victory if not for a fumble in overtime that gave the Bucs the ball back and the opportunity to win the game. Carolina gave the Buccaneers everything they could handle and more, and Tampa Bay will need to bring their A-Game on Sunday needing to practically win out to have a shot at making the playoffs.
Top Players On Offense
RB Chuba Hubbard
Carolina's offense runs through Hubbard, literally. Hubbard has been the heart and soul of the Panthers offense and as he goes, so does the offense. He leads the team with 1,195 yards on the ground and 10 touchdowns with an impressive 4.8 yards per carry. Hubbard runs with physicality and often picks up yardage after contact. He's forced 50 missed tackles and has averaged 3.46 yards after contact with 26 explosive runs on the year, per PFF.
RG Robert Hunt
Hunt was the Panthers' prized free agent pickup this offseason. With hopes of beefing up their interior, Carolina doled out a five-year, $100 million contract to Hunt and so far, the results have paid off for the Panthers. Hunt has helped elevate Carolina's run game paving the way for Hubbard to succeed on the ground. Per PFF, he has a 73.0 run-blocking grade and had the highest pass-blocking rating for any guard in Week 16, allowing zero pressures in 33 pass-blocking snaps.
WR Xavier Legette
The rookie wide receiver has come as advertised for the Panthers. His ability to high-point the ball and come down with it has been showcased all season long. While he still needs refinement in his route running and can struggle with drops, he has been a weapon for the Panthers with 41 receptions for 439 yards and four touchdowns.
Top Players On Defense
LB D.J. Wonnum
Wonnum missed the start of the season as he recovered from a torn quad injury, but he was activated off the PUP list for Week 9. Since he's been back he's played like a bat out of hell. He has 27 tackles, four for loss, four sacks and a forced fumble to go with 23 pressures. Wonnum wins with physicality and athleticism with a motor that never quits. At 6'5", 258 pounds, he'll give the Bucs plenty of problems coming off the edge.
CB Jayce Horn
Horn has quietly been one of the better corners in the NFL this season. The fourth-year cornerback excels in man coverage and will usually follow a team's No. 1 receiver. He's physical in run support and the Panthers will send him on the blitz as well. He performed well against Evans last year, prompting the Bucs to move him around in order to get better matchups — it worked in the first meeting, but Evans was held to just three receptions for 22 yards in the final matchup. In their Week 14 matchup, Horn allowed Evans to come down with three of his six targets for 33 yards and a score.
LB Josey Jewell
Jewell was one of the Panthers' big free-agent acquisitions this offseason. The former Bronco inked a three-year deal with Carolina for $22.75 million. While he's not elite in any one category, he is a solid all-around linebacker who can cover the whole field. He's missed some time with injury but is second on the team in tackles with 97, seven for loss and has 3.5 sacks, an interception, two fumble recoveries and seven pass breakups.
Final Thoughts
The Panthers might not have a star-studded roster, but guys have bought in and that can be just as dangerous as a team full of Pro Bowlers. Canales has done a heck of a job so far turning around the culture and though the wins haven't come with it there is hope for the future. Carolina is going to give the Bucs everything they can handle on Sunday and Tampa Bay needs to be ready for it with their playoff hopes on the line.
