Buccaneers Elect to Bring Back Polarizing Special Teamer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for the NFL offseason now that the NFL Combine has completed.

With NFL free agency on the horizon, the Bucs must do everything in their power to elevate the roster to get over the hump and become a true contender in the league.

Most of their efforts will likely be on defense, with some work to do on the offensive side of the ball as well. However, they have secured the third aspect of the game by exercising the team option on punter Riley Dixon's contract to keep him in Tampa Bay for at least one more season.

Buccaneers exercised the option on punter Riley Dixon’s contract, preventing him from becoming a free agent and tying him to Tampa for the 2026 season, per source. pic.twitter.com/yqc2BXaCh9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2026

Riley Dixon Staying in Tampa Bay

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Riley Dixon (9) Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Dixon signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Bucs last offseason with a team option for 2026, which they have now exercised. He was thought to improve the Buccaneers' special teams, but unfortunately, things got off to a rocky start for him.

Dixon's rocky start included two blocked punts, but he eventually was able to find his footing as the season continued to play out.

His 63 punts were tied for 11th in the NFL, but outside of being tied for fifth with 29 punts inside the 20-yard line, Dixon struggled with his average, ranking 31st in the league at 44.7 yards per punt — the second lowest mark of his 10-year career.

It was a forgettable season for Dixon, who showed frustration at times on the field, but he will get the chance to dispel those demons in 2026.

Dixon was talked about as a potential cut option with his $3 million cap hit, but the Buccaneers seem to value his innate ability to place the ball where he wants and flip the field over just raw distance. Exercising the option on Dixon also reflects the team's confidence in his consistency and special teams reliability, especially with the notion that they upgraded their special teams coordinator, rather than seeking someone from outside the organization.

The entire Buccaneers' special teams unit was a mess last season under Thomas McGaughey, so the hope is that with his firing and the hiring of veteran Danny Smith, things will start to turn around for them. If Dixon is able to have a more consistent season through 17 games, it would be a huge boost to how successful the Bucs can be.

