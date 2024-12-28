Shaq Barrett Sends Playoff Run Message to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to make a late-season playoff push, and to do so, they're bringing the band back together once again.
After signing safety Mike Edwards back to the team earlier in the year, the Buccaneers brought back another former Super Bowl champion in Shaq Barrett, who was signed to the Miami Dolphins this offseason before retiring from football. He came out of retirement late in the year, and although Miami refused to let him go, they relented earlier this week, which paved the way for Barrett's return to Tampa Bay.
After signing with the Buccaneers once again, Barrett had a quick message for Bucs fans, and he specifically mentioned what the team has been thinking about all month — a potential playoff run.
"What's up Bucs fans, what's up Krewe? It's your boy Shaq Barrett checking in. I'm excited to be back — thank you all for welcoming me back and let's get ready to make this playoff run. Let's get it."
Barrett, per the team's website, will wear the No. 56 in his return to Tampa Bay. His No. 58 he won the Super Bowl with in Tampa Bay is currently occupied by Markees Watts, and his No. 7 from last year has been taken by rookie running back Bucky Irving.
