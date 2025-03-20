Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 top 30 visit tracker
The NFL Draft is just about a month away, and that means it's time for NFL teams to bring in their top 30 visits.
NFL teams are permitted to have 30 private visits with NFL prospects ahead of the draft, hence the top 30 moniker. This can be a good time to get to know a prospect even more and ask about specific fits, but like any pre-draft visits or meetings, they should also be taken cautiously. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for instance, don't always use them on draft picks — defensive tackle Calijah Kancey was taken in 2023 without ever visiting the Bucs at all, for example.
Regardless, general manager Jason Licht will be doing his due diligence, and you never know which of these players could eventually end up Buccaneers on Day 2 or Day 3. It also could give an insight into which positions the Buccaneers are looking to draft — alternatively, that's just what Licht wants you to think.
Either way, be sure to follow along with our top 30 tracker as the Bucs bring in visits down below:
Buccaneers top 30 visits
LB Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina
2024 Statline: 57 solo tackles, two sacks, three forced fumbles, one interception
CB Nikko Reed, Oregon
2024 Statline: 33 solo tackles, two interceptions, six passes defended
