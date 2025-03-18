Buccaneers re-sign veteran cornerback in free agency
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back a big depth piece as they look to revamp their defense in 2024.
Tampa Bay Times writer Rick Stroud reported on Tuesday that the Bucs are re-signing cornerback Bryce Hall to a one-year deal. Hall returns to the Buccaneers after arriving in 2024 and will serve as the team's third cornerback behind Zyon McCollum and Jamel Dean, assuming a drafted cornerback would not take someone's place.
Hall came to the Buccaneers in 2024 after spending three years with the New York Jets from 2020-23. He was expected to be a depth piece for the Buccaneers, then, too, and he got his first chance to play in Tampa Bay's season opener against the Washington Commanders when injuries to the cornerback room got him on the field. Unfortunately, he suffered a dislocated ankle and a fractured fibia in that game, which knocked him out for the rest of the season.
Now, though, Hall returns to the Buccaneers with a fresh start, and he'll ensure that cornerback depth remains sturdy this year. Throughout his career, Hall has netted two interceptions and 122 tackles, and he'll have the ability to increase those numbers and contribute on special teams this year.
