Buccaneers Best Bets vs. Dallas Cowboys in Week 16
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 8-6, but they control their own playoff destiny if they keep stacking wins. They're hot at the right time, and their final road game is coming up this Sunday night when they face off against the Dallas Cowboys.
Tampa Bay is a 3.5-point favorite in this contest, and we have three best bets for you to lay a wager on before the Bucs play the Cowboys on Sunday with prop bets and odds courtesy of FanDuel — check them out below:
Bets record this year: 21-15
Jalen McMillan Anytime TD (+240)
Yes, Jalen McMillan has gotten off to a slower start this year, but he's caught four touchdowns in his last two games. It's possible he cools down this game, but with odds as great as these, I wouldn't bet on it — instead, bet on McMillan and Mayfield's connection to get stronger and for him to continue his touchdown streak on Sunday.
Rachaad White Anytime TD (+125)
Rachaad White has been a touchdown machine this back half of the year, and he's flown a bit under the radar for it. Not only does he have nine this year, he's had all of them in the last eight weeks of play and has only failed to score a touchdown in one of those weeks (Week 13 vs. the Panthers). With that in mind, it seems foolish that he has plus odds here, so lay down the bet.
Buccaneers First Drive Result — Offensive Touchdown (+185)
Tampa Bay is hot, and they've recently started off strong in a number of games. Tampa Bay has scored a first-drive touchdown in their last two contests, so I think it's safe to put some money on the Bucs doing it again against one of the league's worst red zone offenses to boot.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
READ MORE: Through The Spyglass: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• 3 Up, 3 Down In Bucs' 40-17 Victory Over Chargers
• Bucs Have Proven They Can Beat the Best, But a Lack of Consistency is Troubling
• Buccaneers Thrash Chargers on the Road, Extend NFC South Lead
• Former Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Names Current Receiver He'd Most Like to Play With