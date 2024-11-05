Bucs Force Fumble on Chiefs TE Travis Kelce in Second Quarter
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were 9.5-point underdogs against the Chiefs heading into Monday night's game, but they played good football in the first half to keep things close.
One of the biggest plays to make that happen came at the end of the second quarter when the Chiefs were driving. Kansas City had the football and looked to cross midfield with time running out, and Patrick Mahomes threw the ball to Travis Kelce on first down in an effort to get into Bucs territory. After a few YAC yards, Kelce was hit by Bucs nickel corner Tykee Smith, who forced the ball out and caused a turnover with the Bucs recovering.
You can check out the play down below:
Smith has played great football all year, and the forced fumble on Kelce is his third this year. The Bucs got the ball back down 10-7, but they weren't able to capitalize on the turnover and punted the ball back to the Chiefs right before the half ended with that score.
