Bucs' NFC South Rivals Fire Head Coach After Long Losing Streak
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off against the New Orleans Saints' then-head coach Dennis Allen in October in New Orleans, beating his Saints team 51-27. When the Saints come to Tampa Bay at the very end of the year, they won't be facing him again.
The Saints have struggled greatly since starting the season 2-0, going on a seven-game losing streak that culminated in a brutal loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. That was enough in the eyes of the organization, and on Monday, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that Allen had been fired by the Saints. Special teams coach Darren Rizzi will take over in the interim.
Allen has not been a great head coach in general — he finishes his Saints tenure with a 26-53 record all-time, including his first head coaching stint with the Raiders — but he wasn't particularly successful against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, either. He's just 2-4 against the Bucs all-time, with his first game filling in for Sean Payton in 2021 being won with Payton's coaching staff. Since taking over full-time in 2022, he's just 1-4, with his lone win coming in 2023 on New Year's Day.
With New Orleans' poor performance, they won't be a factor in the NFC South race, so the Buccaneers will likely be chasing the Atlanta Falcons for the rest of the year, but when the offseason comes, the Saints have the opportunity to make a big hire and compete in the division for the long term.
Tampa Bay will next play New Orleans in their final game of the regular season in Week 18. That could be a crucial game to determine whether or not the Bucs are going to the playoffs this season.
