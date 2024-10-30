Buccaneers TE Cade Otton a Bright Spot Amid Recent Struggles
The general vibe around the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now isn't a good one, and the excitement that built up in anticipation of this team being the latest to prove the haters wrong has rapidly dissipated.
In its place stand the Atlanta Falcons at the top of the NFC South Division, and after being swept by those leaders in two of their last four games, the hype level surrounding this Buccaneers squad is at a season-long low.
Frustration, meanwhile, is at its peak, and there are those wondering if Tampa Bay might make Todd Bowles the franchise's first coach fired in-season if things don't change quickly.
Of course, those questions are a direct reflection of the fact that the Bucs' offense has been a bright spot. Among it, third year tight end Cade Otton has been on a tear.
"Otton brought in a career-high nine receptions for 81 receiving yards and a career-high-tying two touchdown receptions (in Week 8)," said the team in a release. "Otton established career highs in receptions for the second straight week after he brought in eight catches in Week 7. It marked the second time in Otton’s career that he has brought in multiple receiving touchdowns, joining Week 9 of the 2023 season at Houston. Otton’s performance on Sunday marked the seventh game in club history in which a tight end has finished with 80+ receiving yards and multiple touchdowns – the first since Rob Gronkowski did so in Week 1 of the 2021 season against the Dallas Cowboys."
So it was a pretty good day for the young tight end who has quickly emerged as a playmaker for the Buccaneers and someone the team might need to lean on while it awaits the return of star receiver Mike Evans.
Pro Football Focus has noticed Otton's play this season as well, and shared the following:
With Otton's production elevated, perhaps there's reason to believe things can stabilize for Tampa Bay before the season gets out of hand. After all, the Bucs are 4-4 with a .500 record and half the season left to play.
Then again, offensive production has hardly been the consistent issue this season.
