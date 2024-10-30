Buccaneers TE Cade Otton a Bright Spot Amid Recent Struggles

Cade Otton among TEs over the last two weeks:



🏴‍☠️ 17 receptions (1st)

🏴‍☠️ 181 receiving yards (2nd)

🏴‍☠️ 75 yards after the catch (4th)

🏴‍☠️ 2 receiving TDs (T-2nd)

🏴‍☠️ 9 first downs (T-3rd)

🏴‍☠️ 4 missed tackles forced (T-1st) pic.twitter.com/OvKAKFkO5T