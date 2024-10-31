Two Buccaneers Named to PFF's Midseason All-Pro Team
As a team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a roller coaster of a season. But the up-and-down trajectory of the team doesn’t necessarily reflect the performance of each individual player on the roster. Despite the Bucs’ struggles as of late, there are still those who have performed exceptionally well throughout the first eight weeks of 2024.
Recently, Pro Football Focus unveiled their midseason All-Pro team based on the players who have performed the best in the league at their respective positions, and not one, but two Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the cut.
According to PFF, Tristan Wirfs is deserving of the top spot among all NFL left tackles. You won’t find any objections from anyone who watches the Bucs on a regular basis because Wirfs has proven to be one of the most dominant tackles in football since he was drafted in 2020 out of Iowa.
READ MORE: Buccaneers TE Cade Otton a Bright Spot Amid Recent Struggles
Here’s what the article had to say about Wirfs:
“Wirfs' incredible pass-blocking chops are evident in his 91.1 PFF pass-blocking through eight weeks. He has allowed just six pressures from 344 pass-blocking snaps, none of which were sacks or quarterback hits.”
Having only played on the left side for a season and a half, It’s scary to imagine just how good Tristan Wirfs could become once he becomes even more comfortable. Thankfully for the Bucs, Tristan Wirfs is under contract through 2030.
The other tackle who made the PFF All-Pro team was Detroit Lions stud Penei Sewell who plays on the right side.
The Bucs have a first team All-Pro caliber defensive player on this list too. Zyon McCollum — a fifth-round selection by the Bucs in 2022 — was chosen by PFF as one of the league’s two best cornerbacks, alongside Marlon Humphrey of the Baltimore Ravens. McCollum’s ascension this season has been incredibly impressive, but it should also be noted that this is the first opportunity he’s ever had to start as an outside corner at the NFL level.
McCollum registered a perfect 10 RAS (Relative Athletic Score) when he entered the league out of Sam Houston State. Which ultimately means that, according to that measure — which takes into account a variety of athletic attributes such as speed, size, strength, agility, etc. — McCollum is the most athletic corner we’ve seen since 1987, which is as far back as RAS goes. But this season, McCollum has proven to be much more than just an athlete. His awareness, instincts, and understanding have allowed him to play free within Todd Bowles’ complex scheme, and McCollum has thrived in the process.
It's obvious that PFF recognizes McCollum's performance as he remains the league's top rated cornerback according to their metrics.
"Across 329 coverage snaps, McCollum has given up just 17 receptions for 286 yards. While he has been beaten at times, he has also shown a knack for finding the football, recording six pass breakups and two interceptions."
Unlike Wirfs, McCollum is still playing on his modest rookie contract. But if he can continue to perform anywhere close to the level he has so far this season, you better believe the Bucs are going to have to shell out some serious coin to a player who looks like he has what it takes to become one of the league’s best players at a premier position.
READ MORE: Tom Brady to Return to Tampa Bay to Call Second Bucs Game for FOX
Despite how the season appears to be trending for the Buccaneers at the midway point, the Buccaneers have a lot to look forward to in the years to come. Both Tristan Wirfs and Zyon McCollum, two players that are playing as well as anyone in the league at their respective positions, are a big reason why.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers CB Says 'Us, As Players' Have to Do Better Job
• Tom Brady to Return to Tampa Bay to Call Second Bucs Game for FOX
• Potential Buccaneers WR Trade Target Comes Off the Board