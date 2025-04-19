Buccaneers great Tom Brady named in major Raiders projection
Tom Brady's life after football hasn't slowed down. He's remained involved in the sport, serving as a broadcaster for FOX Sports and a Minority Owner for the Las Vegas Raiders, along with pursuing multiple business ventures.
Brady's unique drive turned him into one of the best competitors and winners the game has ever seen. It's not a surprise that he continues to pursue greatness even after hanging up the cleats.
But, it is worth wondering if Brady's appetite for success is going to lead him to even greater aspirations down the line. ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio believes the GOAT is going to want more.
READ MORE: Buccaneers legend Tom Brady FaceTimes Bears star QB
"Tom Brady is ultra-competitive and he always wants to win and he’s always ambitious, I think one of these days, Tom Brady is going to be the majority owner of the Raiders," Florio said per Las Vegas Raiders on SI.
The Raiders have already made a few moves that could've been influenced by Brady, including hiring John Spytek away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as their next general manager. Spytek was on staff when Brady played for the Buccaneers from 2020-22.
Controlling owner Mark Davis inherited the team following his father's death in 2011. Davis played a large role in moving the Raiders from Oakland to Nevada, and he also purchased the Las Vegas Aces in 2021. Brady has a stake in the aces as well.
Davis isn't known to have shown any interest in relinquishing control but Tom Brady running a football team in one of the biggest markets in the league makes a ton of sense. It'll be worth watching to see how Brady continues to progress in his next chapter.
READ MORE: PFF names Notre Dame star potential 'surprise' Buccaneers first-rounder
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers rival Falcons predicted to lose QB to Browns
• Should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade for Jalen Ramsey?
• Buccaneers rival Saints predicted to trade for new QB
• Buccaneers legend points out positions of need in 2025 NFL Draft