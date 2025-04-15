NFL Insider Makes Huge Prediction for Brady, Raiders
Few teams in the National Football League are as interesting an organization as the Las Vegas Raiders. Win, lose, or draw, the Raiders are one of the most intriguing teams in the league. That remains the case this offseason with Las Vegas undergoing several critical changes.
It has been a pivotal offseason for the Raiders, as they hope next season will be the foundation for the organization's future success. With a new general manager, head coach, and the No. 6 pick in the NFL Draft, there is reason to be hopeful the Raiders are headed in the right direction.
However, along with those moves, there is another reason to be hopeful for the Raiders: minority owner Tom Brady. While the other moves the Raiders have made will impact their day-to-day logistics more than Brady, the greatest quarterback ever to play has already made an impact.
NFL insider Mike Florio recently shared his opinion on what Brady's long-term goal with the Raiders may now be or eventually become. Florio believes the Brady, a minority owner for the team, could subsequently be much more than a minority owner.
"Tom Brady is ultra-competitive and he always wants to win and he’s always ambitious, I think one of these days, Tom Brady is going to be the majority owner of the Raiders," Florio said on NFL on NBC.
The Raiders hired John Spytek as their general manager and Pete Carroll as their head coach. Both moves were unofficially credited to Brady's influence. Myles Simmons noted that Brady has taken a behind-the-scenes approach but undoubtedly has a plan in mind for the Raiders.
"Right now, he’s just hidden in the shadows and pulling the puppet strings. He seems to at least have a vision for what it should look like," Simmons said.
The Raiders are one of the most storied franchises in NFL history, and Brady is unquestionably the best quarterback in NFL history. With Brady and the Raiders working as one, the Silver and Black should be in good hands moving forward.
Time will tell if Florio's prediction for Brady's long-term future with the Raiders was accurate.
