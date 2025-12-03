Buccaneers announce new Amazon series for team's 50th anniversary

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are celebrating their 50th season with something fans have never seen before.

The team announced a brand new 10-part docuseries titled Raise the Flags, set to debut Dec, 11 on Amazon Prime Video.

For the first time ever, the full story of the Buccaneers franchise will be told with behind-the-scenes access and personal accounts from the people who lived it.

Sep 29, 2002; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden on the sidelines against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. The Buccaneers beat the Bengals 35-7. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

A deep look into 50 seasons of football

Tampa Bay says Raise the Flags will go far beyond highlight clips or familiar stories. Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Trent Cooper, the series will take fans into locker rooms, front office conversations and emotional moments that helped shape the organization from its early struggles to its championship years. It will feature interviews with past and present players, coaches, executives, and members of the Glazer family, weaving together the full arc of the franchise’s identity.

"Raise The Flags is a celebration of the people, the perseverance, and the passion that built this franchise over the past 50 seasons," Glazer said in a release. "We wanted to create an honest and comprehensive look at our journey — from the earliest challenges to the unforgettable championship moments — and to honor everyone who has shaped the Buccaneers franchise into what it is today. This series celebrates that rich history in a way that has never been done before."

For longtime Bucs fans, the series promises to revisit familiar turning points like the 2002 Super Bowl run, the drafting of franchise icons and the Tom Brady era that delivered another Lombardi Trophy. For newer fans, it will serve as a complete guide to how Tampa Bay became the team it is today.

December 9, 2012; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers former players Warren Sapp, Dwight Smith and Mike Alstott look at the Vince Lombardi Trophy as they were honored on the 10th anniversary of the 2002 Super Bowl during halftime at Raymond James Stadium. The Eagles won 23-21. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

What fans can expect when the series drops

Each of the 10 episodes will focus on different eras, challenges or milestones in Buccaneers history. Expect never-before-seen footage, inside conversations, raw emotional moments and untold stories that even dedicated fans may not know. The team says viewers will hear stories normally shared only between teammates or coaches and see perspectives that were never public.

The docuseries is one of the biggest storytelling projects in franchise history and a major part of the 50th season celebration. With an Amazon Prime Video release, Bucs fans everywhere will get front-row access starting December 11. If the early buzz is any indication, Raise the Flags is shaping up to be must-watch viewing for anyone who loves Buccaneers football.

READ MORE: Vita Vea passes elite company in Buccaneers franchise history

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• Buccaneers face more pressure in NFC South after Panthers score huge win

• Grading the Buccaneers’ players and coaches after beating the Cardinals 20-17

• Buccaneers could see unexpected comeback from player thought lost for season

• Buccaneers get wild touchdown as Tristan Wirfs hauls in pass from Baker Mayfield