Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Buccaneers vs. Colts

Two high-powered offenses are set to face off this Sunday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel to Indiana to take on the Indianapolis Colts.

A matchup between two of the NFL's top 11 offenses in yards per game and top five units in points per game, naturally, there could be plenty of valuable fantasy contributors on both sides of this contest.

You can find every Buccaneers vs. Colts start and sit suggestion below. For players without a breakdown provided by SI Fantasy (those evaluations are block-quoted), AllBucs has its own analysis to offer.

Full SI Fantasy start/sit recommendations

Start 'Em

WR Michael Pittman Jr.: In the midst of a breakout campaign, Pittman serves as the Colts' No. 1 passing game weapon and he is likely to be depended upon if the Bucs get out to an early lead on Sunday. Although Tampa Bay is inching toward a fully healthy starting secondary, Pittman is a safe play as he's going to get targeted while Indianapolis tries to keep up with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers' passing output.

TE Rob Gronkowski: Gronkowski returned to action this past Monday night, and he looked great in a win over the Giants. The future Hall of Famer saw eight targets, hauled in six passes and scored 13.1 fantasy points in the game. He should be in starting lineups this week, too, as the Buccaneers face a Colts defense that has allowed six touchdowns and the sixth-most points per game to tight ends.

Sit 'Em

QB Carson Wentz: Wentz is coming off his second stinker in a row, scoring just 10 fantasy points in a win over the Bills. He’s now scored 17.14 points in his last two games, and a matchup against the Buccaneers makes him a fade for me. Since Week 7, Tampa Bay’s defense has allowed an average of just 11.4 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Keep Wentz on the fantasy bench.

Colts D/ST: The Colts D/ST recorded a surprisingly good stat line against the Bills last week, but that doesn’t make it that much more of an option against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. In fact, defenses have averaged the second-fewest fantasy points against them this season. I’d fade the Colts in Week 12.

