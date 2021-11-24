Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Cardinals, Chiefs

Week 12 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Dalton Schultz vs. Raiders (Thur. 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS): Schultz saw a big bump in targets last week, seeing eight with Amari Cooper out and CeeDee Lamb leaving the game. He’ll be in position to see another solid target share on Thanksgiving, as the Cowboys host a Raiders team that’s allowed six touchdowns and the third-most points per game to opposing tight ends. I consider Schultz a top-10 option at the position.

Start ‘Em

Rob Gronkowski at Colts (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Gronkowski returned to action this past Monday night, and he looked great in a win over the Giants. The future Hall of Famer saw eight targets, hauled in six passes and scored 13.1 fantasy points in the game. He should be in starting lineups this week, too, as the Buccaneers face a Colts defense that has allowed six touchdowns and the sixth-most points per game to tight ends.

Kyle Pitts vs. at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pitts has been a disappointment in recent weeks, failing to score more than 9.2 fantasy points in three of his last four games. However, I'd keep the faith in the rookie this week, as a matchup against the Jaguars is a positive one. Their defense has allowed five touchdown catches to tight ends, and a total of six players at the position have scored 10-plus fantasy points against them.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Fant vs. Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Fant’s numbers haven’t been all that impressive in recent weeks, as he’s scored in double digits just twice in his last five games. Regardless, this week’s matchup against the Chargers makes him a viable starter in most leagues. Their defense has allowed nine touchdowns, which is tied for the most in the NFL, and the second-most points per game to opposing tight ends.

More Starts

Dallas Goedert at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Pat Freiermuth at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Logan Thomas vs. Seahawks (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

DFS Bargains

Noah Fant vs. Chargers ($4,600)

Tyler Higbee at Packers ($4,200)

Evan Engram vs. Eagles ($3,800)

Week 12 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Austin Hooper at Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Hooper has received 12 targets and scored 21.8 fantasy points over the last two games, and a matchup versus the Ravens looks good on the surface. However, their defense has allowed an average of fewer than 10 fantasy points to tight ends in the last four weeks and has held the likes of T.J. Hockenson and Mike Gesicki to minimal totals. Don’t chase the points, folks.

Sit ‘Em

Dawson Knox at Saints (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Knox is coming off a solid stat line, which will make it difficult to sit him on Thursday night against the Saints. I would temper expectations, however, as New Orleans has allowed just one tight end to put up more than 9.2 fantasy points in a game against them. Overall, their defense has given up just one touchdown and 9.8 fantasy points per game to enemy tight ends.

Tyler Conklin at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Conklin has been a popular add off the waiver wire in recent weeks, as he had scored 10-plus points in three of his last four games going into last week. However, he was held to just 6.5 points by the Packers, and a matchup against the 49ers makes him a fade. Their defense has allowed just two touchdowns and 9.3 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season.

C.J. Uzomah vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Uzomah’s stock has sunk lately, as he has failed to score more than 7.3 fantasy points in three straight games. While he's playing a full complement of snaps, his target share leaves much to be desired. He should be on fantasy benches against the Steelers, who have allowed one score to the position. Also, just three tight ends have scored more than 8.8 points against them.

More Sits

Gerald Everett at Football Team (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Jared Cook at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jonnu Smith vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

Hunter Henry vs. Titans ($4,500)

Tyler Conklin at 49ers ($3,700)

Jared Cook at Broncos ($3,000)

