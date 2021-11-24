Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Publish date:

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 12: Tight Ends - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Rob Gronkowski should be ready to roll after last week's return to action.
Author:

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Cardinals, Chiefs

Week 12 PPR Rankings: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | FLEX | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES (DST)

Week 12 Start ‘Em: Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Dalton Schultz vs. Raiders (Thur. 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS): Schultz saw a big bump in targets last week, seeing eight with Amari Cooper out and CeeDee Lamb leaving the game. He’ll be in position to see another solid target share on Thanksgiving, as the Cowboys host a Raiders team that’s allowed six touchdowns and the third-most points per game to opposing tight ends. I consider Schultz a top-10 option at the position.

Week 12 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | DEFENSES

Start ‘Em

Rob Gronkowski at Colts (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Gronkowski returned to action this past Monday night, and he looked great in a win over the Giants. The future Hall of Famer saw eight targets, hauled in six passes and scored 13.1 fantasy points in the game. He should be in starting lineups this week, too, as the Buccaneers face a Colts defense that has allowed six touchdowns and the sixth-most points per game to tight ends.

Kyle Pitts vs. at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pitts has been a disappointment in recent weeks, failing to score more than 9.2 fantasy points in three of his last four games. However, I'd keep the faith in the rookie this week, as a matchup against the Jaguars is a positive one. Their defense has allowed five touchdown catches to tight ends, and a total of six players at the position have scored 10-plus fantasy points against them.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Noah Fant vs. Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS): Fant’s numbers haven’t been all that impressive in recent weeks, as he’s scored in double digits just twice in his last five games. Regardless, this week’s matchup against the Chargers makes him a viable starter in most leagues. Their defense has allowed nine touchdowns, which is tied for the most in the NFL, and the second-most points per game to opposing tight ends.

SI Recommends

More Starts

  • Dallas Goedert at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
  • Pat Freiermuth at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)
  • Logan Thomas vs. Seahawks (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

DFS Bargains

  • Noah Fant vs. Chargers ($4,600)
  • Tyler Higbee at Packers ($4,200)
  • Evan Engram vs. Eagles ($3,800)

Week 12 Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Austin Hooper at Ravens (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Hooper has received 12 targets and scored 21.8 fantasy points over the last two games, and a matchup versus the Ravens looks good on the surface. However, their defense has allowed an average of fewer than 10 fantasy points to tight ends in the last four weeks and has held the likes of T.J. Hockenson and Mike Gesicki to minimal totals. Don’t chase the points, folks.

Sit ‘Em

Dawson Knox at Saints (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Knox is coming off a solid stat line, which will make it difficult to sit him on Thursday night against the Saints. I would temper expectations, however, as New Orleans has allowed just one tight end to put up more than 9.2 fantasy points in a game against them. Overall, their defense has given up just one touchdown and 9.8 fantasy points per game to enemy tight ends.

Tyler Conklin at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Conklin has been a popular add off the waiver wire in recent weeks, as he had scored 10-plus points in three of his last four games going into last week. However, he was held to just 6.5 points by the Packers, and a matchup against the 49ers makes him a fade. Their defense has allowed just two touchdowns and 9.3 fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season.

C.J. Uzomah vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Uzomah’s stock has sunk lately, as he has failed to score more than 7.3 fantasy points in three straight games. While he's playing a full complement of snaps, his target share leaves much to be desired. He should be on fantasy benches against the Steelers, who have allowed one score to the position. Also, just three tight ends have scored more than 8.8 points against them.

More Sits

  • Gerald Everett at Football Team (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)
  • Jared Cook at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
  • Jonnu Smith vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

  • Hunter Henry vs. Titans ($4,500)
  • Tyler Conklin at 49ers ($3,700)
  • Jared Cook at Broncos ($3,000)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

YOU MAY LIKE

josh-allen-bills-beat-chiefs
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Josh Allen is poised to dominate a plus matchup vs. the Saints.

jonathan-taylor-thanks
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings: Running Backs

The Buccaneers are burdened with the tall task of trying to slow down Jonathan Taylor in Week 12.

Cincinnati Bengals Ja'Marr Chase
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Ja'Marr Chase scored two touchdowns vs. the Steelers in Week 3, can he do it again in Week 12?

Raiders Darren Waller Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings: Tight Ends

Darren Waller looks to take advantage of the Cowboys' secondary in Week 12.

Nov 15, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) interacts with fans during a timeout against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Deebo Samuel and Justin Jefferson go toe-to-toe as the 49ers and Vikings faceoff in Week 12.

Bills Tyler Bass
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings: Kickers

Tyler Bass gets the benefit of kicking in a dome vs. the Saints this week.

New England Patriots Matt Judon
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings: Team Defenses

The red-hot Patriots have a favorable matchup coming vs. a depleted Titans' offense.

Oct 31, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) catches a pass as Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) defends in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Football Week 12: Running Backs

Myles Gaskin is becoming one of the most predictable performers in fantasy football.