Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Publish date:

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12 Fantasy Football: Team Defenses

Bears defense primed for a Thanksgiving feast against the Lions.
Author:

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Cardinals, Chiefs

Week 12 Start ‘Em: Defenses

Start of the Week

Bears D/ST at Lions (Thur. 12:30 p.m. ET, Fox): The Bears D/ST put up a solid nine fantasy points against backup quarterback Tyler Huntley and the Ravens last week. Up next is a game against another backup, Tim Boyle, and a Lions team that’s struggled to put points on the board. Chicago’s defense is on the waiver wire in many leagues.

Week 12 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | DEFENSES

Start ‘Em

Ravens D/ST vs. Browns (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Baltimore’s defense has been a real disappointment this season, ranking outside of the top 20 in fantasy points. Still, a matchup against a struggling Browns offense makes it a nice streamer. Cleveland has averaged a minuscule 10 points and 283 yards of total offense in the last two weeks.

Panthers D/ST at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Fantasy fans looking to stream D/STs should consider the Panthers this week based on a positive matchup against Miami. Defenses have averaged the fifth-most fantasy points when facing the Dolphins, who have committed the third-most giveaways and allowed 27 sacks on the 2021 season. 

More Starts

  • Cowboys D/ST vs. Raiders (Thur. 4:30 p.m. ET, CBS)
  • Eagles D/ST at Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox) 

DFS Bargains

SI Recommends

  • Falcons D/ST at Jaguars ($2,500)
  • Texans D/ST vs. Jets ($2,300)

Week 12 Sit ‘Em: Defenses 

Sit of the Week

Saints D/ST vs. Bills (Thurs. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Saints D/ST ranks seventh in fantasy points this season, but a matchup against the Bills isn’t at all favorable. Enemy defenses have scored the third-fewest points against Josh Allen and his offense, which has averaged the second-most points and over 390 yards of total offense per game.

Sit ‘Em 

Colts D/ST vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Colts D/ST recorded a surprisingly good stat line against the Bills last week, but that doesn’t make it that much more of an option against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. In fact, defenses have averaged the second-fewest fantasy points against them this season. I’d fade the Colts in Week 12.

49ers D/ST vs. Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): The Niners posted 10 fantasy points in last week’s win over the Jaguars, but an upcoming game against the Vikings makes them a sit ‘em. Defenses average the fourth-fewest fantasy points against Minnesota, which has committed just six giveaways and allowed 14 sacks. 

More Sits

  • Broncos D/ST vs. Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS)
  • Titans D/ST at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Fades

  • Rams D/ST at Packers ($3,300)
  • 49ers D/ST vs. Vikings ($3,100)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business!

YOU MAY LIKE

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) reacts after fouling out against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning in game two of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Ranking and Predictions for MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

This offseason features the best free-agent class of shortstops in recent memory.

steven matz
MLB

Report: Cardinals Sign LHP Steven Matz to Four-Year Deal

Matz, 30, was 14–7 with a 3.82 ERA in 29 starts for the Blue Jays last season after spending the first six years of his career with the Mets.

Chicago Red Stars head coach Rory Dames during the match on November 7th, 2021 at Seat Geek Stadium Shaina Benhiyoun/SPP (Photo by Shaina Benhiyoun/SPP/Sipa USA)
Soccer

Red Stars Owners Issue Apology Amid Abuse Allegations

Less than 48 hours after leading the team into the NWSL championship, coach Rory Dames resigned amid allegations of emotional and verbal abuse.

gonzaga
College Basketball

Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga Blitz UCLA in 83–63 Blowout

In a much-hyped rematch of last year's Final Four instant classic, the top-ranked Bulldogs buried the Bruins from the opening tip.

Oct 3, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) signals the bat boy after drawing an intentional walk against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at T-Mobile Park.
MLB

Ohtani, Dodgers Headline All-MLB Teams

The Dodgers led the crowd with five selections this year while the World Series champion Braves and the Blue Jays had four picks apiece.

dick vitale (1)
College Basketball

Dick Vitale Breaks Down While Calling First Game Since Cancer Diagnosis

Vitale, 82, was calling his first game since his lymphoma diagnosis, and thanked ESPN and the college basketball world for their support during his battle.

D'Andre Swift Lions
Play
Betting

Week 12 Thanksgiving Player Props: Bears vs. Lions

Breaking down the Chicago-Detroit game for players to watch and bets to target.

cincy-cfb-reactions
College Football

CFB Ranking Reaction: Cincinnati Controls Its Destiny

The Bearcats could be two wins away from breaking the Power 5 conferences’ bid stranglehold. Plus, Michigan, Notre Dame and Oklahoma State are still within reach.