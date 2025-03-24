Buccaneers legend Tom Brady is dealing with injury after NFL career
During his 23 year playing career, former Bucs quarterback Tom Brady endured some pretty rough injuries and hits and has some scars to show from it.
The Buccaneers legend recently shared shocking details about the toll his 23-season career took on his hands during a cooking challenge with YouTuber Nick Giovanni.
While making waffles with the Giovanni, Brady was seen picking up waffles with his bare hands from a hot iron.
When asked by his camera man if there was any kind of 'football hands' Brady may have picked up over the years, he indicated that he took plenty of punishment on his throwing hand.
'These fingers got pretty beat up over a long period of time,' Brady said.
'See that finger?,' Brady said - while holding up his right middle finger. 'Can't even bend that finger anymore. Torn ligament.'
Brady sustained multiple injuries, including a second torn ligament, a broken ring finger, and a deep cut across his palm caused by a helmet buckle.
However, those injuries didn't stop Brady from playing, and he stayed healthy considering how long he played. In 23 seasons, he only missed 19 games in total. Most of the games he missed came in 2008 when Brady tore his ACL and missed the rest of the season.
After he retired, Brady went from the field to the booth to become the lead NFL analyst for Fox Sports. Brady is being paid $375 million, making him the top-paid sports commentator in history.
Brady also continues to engage in new challenges—even if they occur in a kitchen rather than on the gridiron.
