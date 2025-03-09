Buccaneers might have more trouble keeping offensive starter in free agency
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some players to retain in free agency. One of those is a big one in wide receiver Chris Godwin, and Tampa Bay will be working tirelessly to make sure that happens — but there's another offensive starter that it needs to bring back, too, and with how this market is going, it may not be able to.
The Buccaneers started Ben Bredeson at guard after acquiring him in free agency last year, putting him in a competition with former Eagles guard Sua Opeta. Opeta unfortunately tore his ACL in training camp, so that left Bredeson with the starting job. He played admirably, and that play helped the Buccaneers boast one of the league's best offensive lines behind a stellar rushing and passing attack.
Naturally, then, it would make sense to bring Bredeson back after his one-year deal, but that could be getting difficult. According to CBS insider Pete Prisco, the price of guards could be high in free agency this year, and if that is the case, Bredeson might hit the open market.
Over the Cap estimates Bredeson's worth at $7.3 million per year. The Buccaneers likely won't want to go too far over that, given that Bredeson was good and not great last year, but it's looking like they might have to. If they don't, Bredeson will depart and the Bucs will need to fill a need at guard.
There are three things the Bucs can do if that occurs. The first would be finding a free agent that is cheaper, which seems counterproductive. They could draft a guard to start in Bredeson's place, or they could stay in house with candidates like Elijah Klein, who the team drafted last year. Either way, the Bucs would probably prefer to re-sign Bredeson — if they can make it work.
