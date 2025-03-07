Buccaneers re-sign key safety depth piece ahead of 2025 free agency
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back some important depth heading into the 2025 offseason.
Free agency officially begins on March 12, but teams can make moves ahead of that time to bring back impending free agents. That also, of course, extends to exclusive rights free agents, who teams can offer to a player whose contract is expiring after two or less seasons. Buccaneers safety Kaevon Merriweather fits the bill, and as such, the Buccaneers are set to bring him back on a one-year deal per FOX Sports' Greg Auman.
Merriweather has been a contributor for Tampa Bay in his two years with the squad. He played in 16 total games in 2023 and 14 in 2024, with most of his snaps coming on special teams — he's been able to step up due to injuries, however, and he started two games at safety in 2023 and five in 2024. With safety Jordan Whitehead out of the picture, the Bucs will need that safety depth as they look for new options, and Merriweather should help with that.
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles made sure to shout out Merriweather at the NFL Combine during his press conference.
“I thought we found out about a lot of players. I thought [Kaevon] Merriweather came back and did a heck of a job," Bowles said.
Tampa Bay released Merriweather midseason last year, and he had a brief stint with the Detroit Lions before coming back to the Bucs. Now, he's re-signed on a one-year deal, and he has more opportunity to get some playing time in 2025.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers All-Pro continues to campaign for free agent edge rusher
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Top NFL Draft expert links Buccaneers to wide receiver with superstar potential
• ESPN names best fit for Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin in free agency
• Buccaneers NFC South rival agrees to contract extension with veteran backup QB
• Buccaneers' star rookie running back ranked in PFF's top 101 players of 2024