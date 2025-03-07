Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2025 mock offseason
As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear up for the offseason, the NFL Combine is over and free agency is right around the corner. The Bucs have a laundry list of moves to make to shore up the roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Locking up Chris Godwin to an extension is at the top of the list as the front office awaits Lavonte David's decision to continue playing or retire.
Beyond that, flooding the defense with veteran and rookie talent will be one of the biggest orders of the offseason with the offensive side of the ball mostly set. Bringing in a difference-making edge rusher should be a priority, and there are some to be found in free agency and the draft. Addressing who is staring at middle linebacker will be another offseason to-do list item, as will be shoring up the secondary with help at both corner and safety.
Deciding whether to re-sign Ben Bredeson to remain the teams left guard or find his replacement will be the top priority on offense. Beyond that, beefing up the depth at wide receiver and figuring out the backup quarterback situation if Kyle Trask leaves in free agency will also be in order.
In order to make moves, though, the Bucs will need to open up cap space as they are currently just $5.2 million above the cap. They can do so with several simple restructures and have already shed $4.5 million with the release of Jordan Whitehead. There is also the question with what to do with Jamel Dean as well, which would free up an additional $8.2 million in cap space. Extensions for several players with one year left in their deal like Zyon McCollum and Cade Otton are other things to consider and could open up minimal cap space.
In my mock offseason, I project those restructure and extension candidates along with who the Bucs should re-sign and let walk in free agency, which outside free agents they should bring in and who they should select in the draft — as well as any potential trades they might make.
Restructures
QB Baker Mayfield
Cap space open: $21.5 million
LT Tristan Wirfs
Cap space opened: $19.8 million
S Antoine Winfield Jr.
Cap space opened: $14.8 million
K Chase McLaughlin
Cap space opened: $1.1 million
Exclusive Rights Free Agents Tendered
LB J.J. Russell
Russell is a top tier special teams linebacker and probably should have seen the field more in 2024 with Britt struggling. As an exclusive rights free agent, he doesn't have another option to play unless the Bucs non-tender him or release him. he'll be back to compete for a backup and special teams role.
S Kaevon Merriweather
Merriweather turned it up a notch when he was signed back to the team after a brief stay with the Lions. Both Jason Licht and Todd Bowles singled out his play at the end of the season in their Combine interviews.
DL C.J. Brewer
Brewer provided steady play as a rotational lineman for the Bucs last season. He comes back as an ERFA to compete for a spot on the line.
Extensions
TE Cade Otton: Four years, $44 million
Otton is also in the final year of his deal, and while the Bucs can wait until the season is over, it makes sense to reward Otton for his play as an iron man on the field while rarely coming off on offense. He has improved remarkably as a blocker and has shown he can carry the load as a receiver.
RT Luke Goedeke: Four years, $76 million
With the cap increasing, it makes sense for the Bucs to get a deal done with Goedeke now before he's able to hit free agency or command the franchise tag. He's one of the best right tackles in the game and is going to cost as such, but two years of starting and the severe concussion he suffered in 2024 could lower his asking price a bit. The Bucs lock up their book-end tackles for the foreseeable future.
Free Agents Not Retained
OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
JTS did everything well except rush the passer. He was one of the better run defenders and coverage outside linebackers in the league, but when you can't get home, it's time to move on.
OLB Shaq Barrett
Barrett came on for a late-season run after un-retiring and getting released by the Dolphins. It was a feel-good story, but the production wasn't there in 2023 and Barrett didn't move the needle in his short stay in 2024. The Bucs will look for a more productive edge rusher in free agency and the draft.
RB Chase Edmonds
Edmonds suffered an injury early in training camp and missed the entire 2024 season. With a healthy stable of running backs, the Bucs move on from the veteran.
DE William Gholston
Gholston signed on right before training camp and was featured in a limited role on defense. He brings a ton of value as a veteran in the locker room, but he hangs it up this offseason.
OL Sua Opeta
Opeta was in the original mix to start at left guard but an ACL tear in training camp shelved him for the season. The Bucs will look elsewhere for offensive line depth.
CB Troy Hill
Hill was an in-season pickup necessitated by injury. He then suffered an injury of his own. The Bucs will look for an upgrade.
OL Robert Hainsey
Hainsey is as good as gone and will be looking for an opportunity where he can start or at the very least compete. That's not in Tampa Bay while Graham Barton is manning the middle of the Bucs offensive line.
CB Bryce Hall
Hall could be an option to return, but the Bucs might look for an upgrade as they retool their corner room. Hall missed the entire season after a gruesome injury in Week 1.
S Mike Edwards
A mid-season reunion was a marriage of necessity. Bucs look to get better and younger at the position.
LB K.J. Britt
Britt had everything you look for in a linebacker and a leader except the athleticism. Bucs move on and so does he.
QB Kyle Trask
Trask looks for an opportunity elsewhere where he could be in line for more playing time.
Free Agents Re-Signed
WR Chris Godwin: 3 years, $55 million
Godwin was never leaving the Bucs. He's a lifer just like Mike Evans. Before his injury, he was balling out for Tampa Bay and I expect he'll pick up where he left off following his recovery.
LB Lavonte David: 1 year, $4.5 million
David suits it up for one more go-around signing on for a one-year deal. While there were signs of his game slowing down, particularly in coverage, David still brings it at age 35 and is back for another shot at a championship.
OLB Anthony Nelson: 2 years, $11 million
Nelly is the ultimate team guy and does a little bit of everything for the Bucs at outside linebacker. He won't break the bank and brings stability to a room full of questions.
LG Ben Bredeson: 2 years, $8.5 million
If it ain't broke don't fix it. Sure, the Bucs could move on from Bredeson and look for an upgrade, but the veteran left guard was solid for the Bucs and keeping continuity along the line that paved the way for one of the best rushing attacks should be a priority as long as his asking price isn't too high.
WR Sterling Shepard: 1 year, $1.8 million
Shepard was a valuable addition for the Bucs last season. He has chemistry with Baker Mayfield and came up with some big moments during the 2024 season.
DT Greg Gaines: 1 year, $2 million
Gaines has been a steady backup for the Bucs along the defensive line and brings continuity in the room.
OL Royce Newman: 1 year, $1.1 million
Backup offensive linemen who have the ability to play across the line with starting experience don't just grow on trees. Newman is back to compete for a spot on the offensive line.
OL Justin Skule: 1 year, $1.5 million
Skule is a steady backup swing tackle and is a favorite in the locker room — just don't ask him to guard Aidan Hutchinson.
CB Tavierre Thomas: 1 year, $1.5 million
Thomas was a stud on special teams and one of the best gunners in the league. He's brought back to compete for a job at nickel and safety while providing excellent special teams play.
DL Eric Banks: 1 year, vet minimum
Banks is brought back for competition on the defensive line and practice squad potential.
New Free Agents Signed
CB Paulson Adebo: 2 years, $25 million
Adebo would've been in line for a much bigger payday had he not got hurt this year. The well-rounded corner has all the intangibles the Bucs look for and has 10 career interceptions. He's a strong tackler and can play both man and zone coverage well. Coming off an injury, Bucs get him at a lower rate to start across from Zyon McCollum.
S Andre Cisco: 1 year, $5 million
Cisco looked to be on the rise in 2023 after a tremendous season. He regressed quite a bit in 2024, but the Jaguars defense overall was a problem last season. Cisco was a ball hawk in college and has eight interceptions through his four seasons. If anyone can get him right, it would be Todd Bowles, and a one-year deal makes a ton of sense as a starter when Tykee Smith steps into the slot.
OLB Joey Bosa: 1 year, $12 Million
Bosa hasn't been able to stay healthy over the past three seasons but is still a force to be reckoned with when he's healthy. He would be asked to be in a more rotational role with the Bucs hopefully preserving his health and maximizing his impact. He would be a valuable veteran presence and shouldn't cost as much as the bigger-name edge rusher free agents available. A heavy incentive-laden deal makes sense.
CB Kendall Fuller: 1 year, $5 million
The Bucs need to flood the cornerback room after injuries have hit the room hard over the past few seasons. Fuller is a season removed from a stellar campaign with the Commanders. He struggled to find his groove in Miami last year, but he offers inside and outside corner versatility and has 13 career sacks and 17 interceptions.
LB Tyrel Dodson: 2 years, $11 million
The Bucs need a running mate next to David, and as much as I think Sir'Vocea Dennis can be that guy, he needs to show he can stay healthy. Dodson is a plus-coverage linebacker and can be a factor in rushing the quarterback with two sacks last season. However, he'll struggle in run defense, though if he can get back to his 2023 form where he posted an 86.1 run defense grade per PFF, he could be an offseason coup for the Bucs.
DL D.J. Jones: 1 year, $4 million
Jones brings depth to the defensive line room and can still get after the quarterback while being a plus-run defender. He's had at least two sacks in each of the last six seasons and can move across the interior defensive line.
WR Josh Palmer: 1 year, $3.5 million
While not a burner, Palmer can stretch the field and brings a reliable backup receiver in the fold behind the Bucs' top trio. He had 39 receptions for 584 yards and a touchdown while averaging 15 yards per catch.
C Sam Mustipher: 1 year, $ 1.5 million
Mustipher brings two years of starting experience at center and can play all along the line in a pinch. The Bucs don't have someone on the roster with center experience in games, so with Hainsey departing in free agency, Mustipher fits the bill.
QB Drew Lock: 1 year, $ 5 million
Trask moving on for a new opportunity opens up a need for a backup quarterback. Bringing in a veteran with some starting experience behind Mayfield makes sense.
2025 Draft Picks
TRADE: Bucs trade CB Jamel Dean to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2025 fourth-round round pick, No. 116.
When healthy, Dean is one of the best press-man corners in the league. The Colts have a desperate need for corner help and after missing out in free agency they turn to the Bucs and strike a deal.
TRADE: Bucs trade their first-round pick, No. 19 to the Los Angeles Rams for first, third, and sixth-round picks, No. 26, No. 90, and No. 191.
The Bucs feel like they can move back and still grab a player they are targeting while gaining extra draft capital to improve the depth of the team. The Rams say "F" them picks and move up to secure a target.
1.26: OLB Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College (6'2"/248/Sr.)
The buzz on Ezeiruaku is building and he might not last this long, but with value in the trenches and some concerns about his size, some teams could hesitate. The former Boston College Eagle doesn't possess the size the Bucs typically like at edge but the intangibles and stats speak for themselves. Ezeiruaku was unstoppable this year with 14 sacks, 20 hits and 26 hurries. Equally stout in the run game, he would be a perfect fit for what the Bucs need in the edge room. He met formally with the Bucs at the Combine.
2.53: CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame (6'0"/193/Jr.)
The Bucs need to dump resources into the cornerback position this offseason, and Morrison was a projected top-20 pick before injuring his hip. Todd Bowels said at the Combine he wanted ballhawks, and Morrison is known for his ball skills with nine interceptions throughout his collegiate career. He has some flexibility to play inside, but he projects as an outside corner for the Bucs. He met with the team for a formal interview at the Combine.
3.83: LB Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon (6'1"/232/Sr.)
Lavonte David isn't going to play forever and the Bucs need to address the position in the draft at some point this year. Bassa played with rookie phenom Buck Irving with the Ducks and mentioned how difficult he was to take down in practice. The senior linebacker has true sideline-to-sideline speed and plays well in coverage. He can improve in run defense, but made 11 stuffs last season. He had a formal interview with the Bucs at the combine.
3.90: S Andrew Mukuba, Texas (5'11"/186/Sr.)
Mukuba is a playmaker, and that's just what he did at Texas. In his final season with the Longhorns, he reeled in five interceptions with 6 pass breakups and a forced fumble. He has the versatility to drop down into the slot but is at his best reading the field. He can develop and play a rotational role next to Antoine Winfield Jr. when Tykee Smith steps into the slot.
4.116: DL Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon: (6'1"/340/Sr.)
Another Oregon product. The Bucs shore up the depth on the defensive line, giving them a rotation of Gaines, Jones and Caldwell behind their starters. Caldwell blew away everyone at the combine, showing off his rare blend of size and speed, and he can line up at either nose or 3-tech and create havoc in the backfield and as a stout run defender. he had seven sacks and 30 hurries over the last two seasons and he batted four passes down.
4.120 TE Gunnar Helm, Texas (6'5"/250/Sr.)
Even though the Bucs extend Otton, they can still upgrade the room, and having a talent like Helm available in the fourth round is too good value to pass up. The senior tight end put up excellent production at Texas in his final year with 60 receptions for 786 yards and seven touchdowns. He'll need to improve his run blocking, but he's a strong route runner who can be a threat at all three levels. Helm had a formal interview with the Bucs at the Combine.
5.156: IOL Jackson Slater, Sacramento State (6'4"/316/Sr.)
Jason Licht does love his small school offensive linemen. Slater brings it on every play and just has the look of a Bucs lineman. He's allowed zero sacks and just one hit over the past two seasons, and when faced with tougher competition at the Senior Bowl, he showcased his ability to hold his own. He tested extremely well at the Combine, finishing with an excellent RAS score. The Bucs had a formal interview with Slater at the Combine.
6.191: WR Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech (5'10"/196/Sr.)
There's no doubt the Bucs could use another big-bodied receiver and one to possibly groom behind Mike Evans, but there just aren't many in the draft class. Instead, the Bucs go for the shifty multi-use weapon in Lane. The speedy 4.34 receiver finished his final year with the Hokies with 38 receptions for 466 yards and two scores, adding 116 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The Bucs had a formal visit with Lane at the Combine.
7.237: P Brian Buschini, Nebraska (6'1"/255/Sr.)
The Bucs still have a need at punter after shuffling through three of them last season. Buchini averaged 44.7 yards per punt on 45 attempts and downed 16 inside the 20-yard line, including eight inside the 10-yard line. He also handled kickoff duties and he's from Jason Licht's alma mater.
