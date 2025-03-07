Chris Godwin could be getting too expensive for Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers want Chris Godwin back, and Chris Godwin wants to be back — that much we know. It's even likely that Godwin will take a paycut in free agency to make that happen, but that paycut won't be too far below the highest asking price for him once he officially hits free agency.
And that might be a problem.
Spotrac estimates Godwin's APY at $22.5 million a year — a reasonable number, given he was on pace for an All-Pro campaign before suffering a brutal dislocated ankle in the middle of 2024. In theory, an injury like that could dampen Godwin's contract, but if one report is to be believed, it may not play a factor, and that could spell trouble for the Buccaneers.
Boston sports writer Mike Giardi, who covers the New England Patriots for the Boston Sports Journal, reported on Friday that Godwin could approach as high as $25 million a year. Giardi covers the Patriots, who will likely be one of (if not the) biggest contenders to sign Godwin with a wealth of cap space and a need at the position.
This would be quite a steep price for Tampa Bay. Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht, head coach Todd Bowles and the rest of the team love Godwin, but his injury history and age (29) will likely make the Bucs pause a tad. If the number is around $25, Godwin wouldn't take too much less than that, so Tampa Bay will have to be prepared.
Both Mike Evans and Baker Mayfield were re-signed before free agency last year. The Bucs have five days to make that happen before Godwin tests the market, but it's looking less and less likely that such a thing will happen as that deadline approaches.
