Buccaneers vs. Jets: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are headed to the Big Apple, sort of, as they're set to take on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday in their final road game of the 2021 season.

You can find everything you need to know about the game below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-4) vs. New York Jets (4-11)

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

When: Sunday, Jan. 2 at 1:00 P.M. ET

Watch: FOX | Also available on fuboTV

Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

Odds (via SI Sportsbook): The Buccaneers are 13-point favorites over the Jets. The over/under is set at 45.5.

Series history: Tampa Bay owns a 2-10 all-time record against New York. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets by a score of 15-10 when the teams last met in 2017.

Important stories

The rundown

It has certainly been a turbulent week for the Buccaneers as they enter their final away game of the 2021 season, practicing without their head coach all week as Bruce Arians was quarantined with COVID-19 and continuing to battle the injury bug paired with a few players dealing with coronavirus complications themselves.

Yet, Arians returned to his role and several players were cleared to play on Saturday, from injury and COVID-19 alike, as the team prepares to take on the Jets in East Rutherford. And considering both Tampa Bay's roster getting a little closer to full strength paired with the talent level of the opposition, it isn't hard to imagine the Bucs handily pulling off a victory.

New York has pulled off a couple of upsets this season, defeating the now 10-5 Tennessee Titans in Week 4 and 9-6 Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. But with bad losses to New England (twice), Denver, and Buffalo as well as losses to Carolina, Atlanta, and Miami (twice) - remember, Tampa Bay has beaten all of these teams other than Denver as they have not met - we don't like the odds of another Jets' upset on Sunday.

