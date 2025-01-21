Buccaneers’ OC Liam Coen Receives Major Update on Open Head Coaching Job
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting closer to losing their offensive coordinator for the second year in a row.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen already interviewed virtually with the Jacksonville Jaguars after the Bucs lost their playoff game to the Washington Commanders, and now, he's set to go to Jacksonville in person to interview a second time. Per ESPN's Ian Rapoport, he'll do so with two other candidates — former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh and Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.
Coen is so far the only offensive mind to get a second interview, which could be an ill omen — the Jaguars are looking to get the most out of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his development, so Coen would be a good option there. If he were to leave, he'd be the second Buccaneers coordinator to bolt after just one year, with 2023 OC Dave Canales becoming the head coach of the Carolina Panthers before the beginning of last year.
Coen is set to interview in Jacksonville Wednesday, the first person to interview of the three candidates thus far.
