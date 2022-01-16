Buccaneers vs. Eagles: Wild Card Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

It's day two of the Super Wild Card Weekend, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are batting lead-off as they will host the Philadelphia Eagles at 1 P.M. on Sunday.

You can find out everything you need to know about the matchup below.

No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4) vs. No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles (9-8)

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

When: Sunday, Jan. 16 at 1:00 P.M. ET

Watch: FOX | Also available on fuboTV

Radio: Buccaneers Radio Network - 98ROCK

Odds (via SI Sportsbook): The Buccaneers are 7.5-point favorites over the Eagles. The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

Series history: The series is tied at 10-10, including a 2-2 split in the postseason. Tampa Bay defeated Philadelphia by a score of 28-22 when the teams last met in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Important stories

The rundown

A rematch of Week 6, the Buccaneers hope to extend their winning streak against the Eagles to four games in a row on Sunday after defeating Philadelphia by a score of 28-22 earlier this season.

This contest marks Tampa Bay and Philadelphia's fifth meeting in the postseason in history, the last time ending in a 27-10 Bucs' victory in the 2003 NFC Championship.

Unlike the last time these teams met in the regular season, though, the Eagles appear to be a much more threatening team than they were 2-3. Led by dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts and the NFL's No. 1 rushing offense, Tampa Bay's rather injury-plagued defense — although it is expecting reinforcements on Sunday — could be in for some trouble.

Flip the script, however, and it would appear as though the Buccaneers' offense is in for an easy day. Look no further than Dallas' 51-point outing against Philadelphia just a week ago and the Eagles' middling scoring defense on the season, in which Dak Prescott threw five touchdown passes, and it isn't difficult to envision Tom Brady having another successful outing similar to his 297-yard, two-touchdown day in Week 6.

