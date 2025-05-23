Baker Mayfield delivered when it mattered most for the Buccaneers
It's one thing to be a great quarterback. It's another thing to be a great quarterback when the moment is at its highest.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield did some great work in 2024, throwing 41 touchdowns in the regular season and leading the Bucs to yet another NFC South division title. But one stat in particular shows just how good he was during the frame where football teams can make or break a drive on third and fourth down.
NFL Analyst Warren Sharp recently posted a list of the best quarterbacks on third and fourth down in 2024, based on their EPA per attempt during those two downs. Mayfield came in fifth, slotting in behind the Detroit Lions' Jared Goff, the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson.
Mayfield played very well on those two downs, and it helped the entire team. The Buccaneers as a whole were the No. 1 team in the nation on third down in 2024, converting 51.11% of the time, and they were the No. 8 team in the nation on fourth down with a conversion rate of 64.29%. In even better news for the Buccaneers, Josh Grizzard was in charge of third downs as the team's passing game coordinator last year, and he now takes over as offensive coordinator for the Bucs after Liam Coen's departure to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Bucs will have the entire offense back plus the additions of Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson, so Mayfield will have pleny of weapons to cook with once again. When he's under center and looking at a third or fourth down, defenses will have to bring their A-game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
