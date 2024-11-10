Bucs QB Baker Mayfield Gives Updates on Tristan Wirfs, Mike Evans Injuries After 49ers Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading into the bye week at 4-6, and do they need it more than ever. The team is dealing with multiple injuries, and there was another big one the team suffered against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
The Bucs lost their Week 10 matchup 23-20, but they're likely more worried about tackle Tristan Wirfs, who suffered a knee injury and had to leave the game midway through the contest. That injury is reportedly an MCL injury, which would be good news for Wirfs, and quarterback Baker Mayfield seemed to echo that in his postgame press conference.
Mayfield was asked about the team's injuries, and he mentioned that when he talked to Tristan Wirfs in the locker room, Wirfs was in positive spirits, which is a good sign for his recovery.
He also said something else interesting, though. He mentioned that after the bye, the Buccaneers are primed to "get 13 back" — referring of course to Mike Evans, who was scheduled to come back for Tampa Bay's game against the San Francisco 49ers. That was his timeline for the earliest, but now, it's looking more and more like that target is the intention coming out of the bye week.
READ MORE: Bucs All-Pro Suffers Potentially Serious Knee Injury, Forced to Leave Game vs. 49ers
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Gives Update on His Recovery Timeline
• Is Buccaneers Tight End Cade Otton the Savior Of the Season?
• Buccaneers Offense and Defense Miles Apart in Statistical Rankings Ahead of Week 10
• Buccaneers Make $10k Donation to Family of Baker Mayfield Fan Who Died in Accident