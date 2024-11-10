Bucs All-Pro Suffers Potentially Serious Knee Injury, Forced to Leave Game vs. 49ers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had an unfortunate string of luck when it comes to injuries so far this season. As a result, the team has been scrambling to field a competent roster, and it's had an obvious impact on their continuity, and more importantly, their ability to win football games.
Unfortunately, Tampa Bay's injury issues just got a whole lot bigger.
In the second quarter of the team's home game vs. the San Francisco 49ers, Bucs' All-Pro LT Tristan Wirfs was forced to exit the contest due to what appeared to be a right knee injury. After another player collided with his right leg, Wirfs spent some time on the field before eventually making his way to the sidelines.
Until we get an actual medical diagnosis, there's no point in speculating on the severity of the injury. That said, Wirfs was unable to any weight on his right leg as he exited the field and was helped into the locker room.
Not only is Tristan Wirfs arguably the Buccaneers' best player, but he's also one of the best in the entire league. Losing a player like Tristan Wirfs for an extended period of time would be nothing short of catastrophic when it comes to assessing the Buccaneers' chances of turning this season around.
