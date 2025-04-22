Buccaneers QB opens up regarding relationship with Baker Mayfield
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their starting quarterback for the 2025 season and foreseeable future in former No. 1 overall pick and two-time Pro Bowler, Baker Mayfield. The veteran is coming off arguably the top campaign of his professional career and he's looking to do it again while playing for his ninth different offensive coordinator in eight years next fall.
With that being said, the franchise did make an addition to the room prior to last season, bringing in rookie Michael Pratt to run the practice squad. Pratt was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft but the team released him late in training camp.
That paved the way for Pratt to make his way to the Buccaneers, giving him an opportunity to learn and grow behind Mayfield. The two have some similarities as Pratt has dealt with his own revolving door of offensive coordinators dating back to his time in high school.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion signs with Denver Broncos
That's led the pair of quarterbacks to connect on common ground. Mayfield shared some advice for Pratt, per a recent interview with Pewter Report's Adam Slivon.
“We’ve joked about it before,” Pratt said to Pewter Report. “We haven’t gone into depth about it, but I just kind of asked him about his experience in it. He just said, ‘You got to take it on the chin and get back to working.’ You got to control the controllable."
Pratt got an up-close and personal look at Mayfield's approach and attitude last season. It's not just his physical skill that stands out. Mayfield is a leader and he's got a fiery passion that makes everyone around him play harder.
Mayfield's ability to motivate others is one thing that has caught Pratt's attention.
“He’s an awesome dude. When I think about my playstyle and his playstyle, he’s not a quarterback, he’s a football player," Pratt said. "I just think that mindset and being an ultimate competitor is something that ignites a locker room, gets people fired up. Guys want to play for you and from that leadership standpoint, that’s who you have to be."
"His relationships with people is another huge part of leadership," Pratt continued. "You can be the most talented quarterback, and if you don’t got guys running the right routes and going 110% every rep, you’re going to look like crap."
"First, he is a great quarterback and also has the ability to get everybody else around him to play at their highest potential and that was showcased all year long," Pratt added. "The way that he played, the way that everybody else around him played. That was really exciting just to see the way he goes about things, the way that he practices, his habits, definitely something that’s inspiring there.”
As wild as it sounds, Mayfield is now 30 years old and a true veteran in the league. He's done his part to become a mentor and it seems like he's taking Pratt under his wing.
Pratt will be competing with fifth-year signal-caller Kyle Trask for the backup job in training camp. Trask re-upped on a one-year deal with the franchise earlier this offseason.
READ MORE: Should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade for Jalen Ramsey?
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers legend points out positions of need in 2025 NFL Draft
• Should the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade for Jalen Ramsey?
• Buccaneers rival Falcons predicted to lose QB to Browns