Former Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion signs with Denver Broncos
When it comes to the NFL, everything matters, even the smallest detail. Some positions in the game fly under the radar and are only highlighted when things go wrong.
Take special teams as an example. No one is thinking about the longsnapper until a bad snap forces a muffed punt or ruins a field goal attempt. It's a crucial position that seems meaningless until their number is called upon.
Ahead of the draft, the Denver Broncos are making an addition to their roster. According to the team, the Broncos have signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers longsnapper and Super Bowl LV Champion, Zach Triner.
The Buccaneers released Triner in favor of Evan Deckers at the conclusion of training camp last season. He returned to the roster after Deckers suffered an injury but was cut for a second time in November.
Triner was signed to the Miami Dolphins' practice squad though the team released him just three weeks later.
The veteran spent over half a decade with the Buccaneers from 2019-24. He played in all 16 regular-season games and four playoff games in 2020 as Tampa Bay won its second Super Bowl in franchise history.
Triner went undrafted in 2015 and began his professional career with the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers. He didn't appear in an NFL game until his time with the Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay still has Deckers under contract for the 2025 season. He's the lone longsnapper on the roster at this time.
