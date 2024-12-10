Buccaneers RB Rachaad White Wins Good Morning Football's Week 14 'Angry Runs' Award
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White had an excellent game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14. He ran for 90 yards on 17 attempts and found the end zone twice, once through the air and once through the ground.
But there was one particular play that got the crowd pumping. On one of White's runs, he bounced to the outside and was met by Raiders defensive back Decamerion Richardson. White quickly dispatched him with a brutal stiff arm, launching him into the dirt en route to a first down and a big gain.
It was what Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt would call an 'angry run', and sure enough, Rachaad White was the winner in Week 14 for this nasty bit of work. White has won the Angry Runs Scepter before, including during his rookie year in 2022 against the Seattle Seahawks for a very similar stiff arm.
Here's what Brandt had to say about White's lethal stiff arm:
White has the chance to do some more damage (and perhaps go back-to-back) when the team faces off against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium this Sunday.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
