Buccaneers reveal 2025 key offseason dates
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have to pick some new players in the 2025 NFL Draft, but after that, offseason work begins — and now, we know when that's going to happen.
The Bucs revealed their offseason dates for the year, which will begin on April 21 — that's when everyone will report back to the building. Organized Team Activities, which are optional, will take place from May 27-30 and then again from June 2-5. Mandatory minicamp, which is not optional, will take place from June 10-12. Training camp dates have not been announced, but they'll occur after that.
Things will get going before the draft occurs on April 21, and then after it does, the rookies will get acclimated during rookie minicamp — that date hasn't been announced, but the Bucs will hold it either the first or second week after the draft. Training camp will follow mandatory minicamp, and that will include multiple days of camp with preseason games in between. One of those preseason games is set to be against the Baltimore Ravens, and the Bucs will hold joint training camp practice with them.
Football has a long offseason, but it usually comes back around before you know it — and the Bucs are getting ready to get back to it sooner than later.
