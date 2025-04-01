Buccaneers shouldn't panic over Baker Mayfield
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense is changing coordinators once again after Liam Coen was hired to be the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, but there is still a constant with Baker Mayfield under center.
Mayfield's presence is why Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton gave the Bucs a "2" on his quarterback panic meter.
Baker gives Bucs confidence
"Mayfield is getting better with changes. In back-to-back years, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost their offensive coordinator to a head coaching vacancy. Yet he's had his best passing seasons over the last two terms," Moton writes.
"Under the Buccaneers' previous offensive coordinator, Liam Coen, Mayfield registered career highs in passing yards (4,500) and passing touchdowns (41). He also became a more efficient ball-carrier, rushing for 378 yards and three touchdowns.
"However, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner saw a one percent spike in his interception rate (1.8 to 2.8 percent). Tampa Bay promoted pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard to offensive coordinator. He'll have the task of reining in Mayfield's carelessness with the ball without limiting the quarterback's playmaking ability."
Mayfield will be seeking a third consecutive NFC South title with the Bucs this upcoming season.
