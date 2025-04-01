Baker Mayfield has become a 'true leader' for Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield was selected with the No. 1 overall pick seven years ago by the Cleveland Browns.
Mayfield has gone through a lot in his career so far, but now that he has landed on his feet with the Bucs, he is in great shape at this point in his NFL journey.
Mayfield's stellar evolution
"Mayfield landed with a team that didn't win a single game in 2017. He proceeded to deliver six wins as a rookie while throwing a then-record 27 touchdown passes. He regressed under ill-prepared head coach Freddie Kitchens in 2019 but helped Cleveland win its first playoff game since the franchise's 1999 return in 2020," Bleacher Report contributor Kristopher Knox wrote.
"After a significant shoulder injury led to another down season in 2021, Mayfield was out. He spent time with the Panthers and Rams in 2022 before reemerging as a Pro Bowl quarterback with the Buccaneers in 2023. Over the last two seasons, Mayfield has thrown 69 touchdown passes, gone 19-15 as a starter and has helped deliver two division titles with one playoff victory. He's arguably a top-10 quarterback now and has become a true leader for the Buccaneers."
Mayfield still has a long way to go with the Bucs, and he looks forward to being able to take that next step in achieving more in the playoffs with Tampa Bay.
