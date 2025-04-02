Buccaneers Add Versatile Starter In BucsGameday Mock Draft 3.0
It's mock draft season, and the Bucs have some time to think about the direction they'll go at the end of the month. Now that the team has returned starters, signed an impact edge rusher and added depth, attention now turns to the draft and how the team will supplement its roster with young talent.
The Bucs are already underway, bringing in prospects for official top-30 visits and doing their due diligence on each prospect before April's NFL Draft. Looking at the remaining holes on this team, it's easy to see where the Bucs will be spending the majority of their draft capital this year. The defensive side of the ball struggled to close games, didn't get enough production from their front four and was lacking in creating turnovers. Injuries decimated the roster, so adding depth and potential future starters at areas that were hit the hardest will be at the forefront.
The Bucs would be wise to come out of the draft with selections at inside linebacker, edge rusher, cornerback and safety to help bolster a defense that finished towards the bottom of the league in multiple categories. Adding to the depth at defensive tackle, wide receiver and the interior offensive line should also be among considerations for draft picks. The Bucs have just six picks in the draft, so not every position will be able to land a selection unless the team moves back to accumulate more draft picks.
In my first mock of the offseason, we kept the Bucs where they were and made selections at their scheduled picks. In our second one, the Bucs moved around the board, trading their first-rounder and netting two second-round picks. In this one, we'll stick it out without trades and see how the Bucs can improve their team. As always, these mocks are more of an exercise to get you familiar with potential Bucs targets in the draft and not as much predictive.
1.19: LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama (6'3"/235/JR)
The Bucs are more than excited to have Lavonte David back in the fold for another year and are excited about the prospects of Sir'Vocea Dennis coming into a more prominent role next season. However, life after Lavonte is going to come sooner than later. The Bucs improved the floor of their room with the addition of Anthony Walker Jr., but they need to inject young talent that can either challenge Dennis for the job or develop to step into a bigger role next season.
Campbell fits the bill in both of those regards. A chess piece on the defense, Campbell can play both off-ball and outside linebacker. He's sound in all three phases of his game in coverage, against the run and rushing the passer with elite traits that should make him widely successful at the next level. His production was off the charts last season, amassing 117 tackles, 12 for loss, five sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, an interception and a fumble recovery. Todd Bowles wants ball hawks and playmakers, and Campbell is both. He had a formal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
2.53: CB Trey Amos, Mississippi (6'1"/195/SR)
Bucs general manager Jason Licht and head coach Todd Bowles echoed their faith in Jamel Dean to return to form, but Bowles also mentioned that if the team brought in competition, he would have to compete. They brought in Kindle Vildor and re-signed Bryce Hall, but the depth of the room needs to be addressed in the draft.
Amos is exactly what the Bucs look for in a corner. Tall, long, and fast, he displays excellent press-man coverage skills and the ability to knock receivers off their track. He has great instincts and is adept in any coverage system, thriving in zone. He is strong in run defense and a good tackler when he uses proper technique. He has a knack for getting his hands on the ball with 31 career pass breakups. In his senior season, Amos made 50 tackles, four for loss, four interceptions, 13 pass breakups, and a forced fumble. He had a formal interview with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
3.84: EDGE Josaiah Stewart, Michigan (6'1"/249/SR)
Even with the addition of Haason Reddick, the Bucs should still be in the buisness of drafting a pass rusher fairly early in the draft. If the Bucs wait until the third round, Stweart would be an excellent fit for the Bucs. A little undersized than what they normally prefer, there's no denying Stewart's ability to get to the quarterback.
Stewart wins with strength, aggression, and a dynamic first step. He is an explosive athlete with a quick processor and plays with natural leverage. His tireless motor will see him make plays down the field and terrorize quarterbacks in the backfield. He has experience dropping into coverage as well. However, besides the size concerns, he'll need to develop a better rush plan and can run himself out of plays by being too aggressive. Stewart finished his 2024 season with 33 tackles, 13 for loss, 8.5 sacks, 20 hurries and two forced fumbles. He hasn't had any reported meetings with the Bucs.
4.121: WR Tai Felton, Maryland (6'1"/183/SR)
The Bucs have come out publicly and spoke about their interest in adding a wide receiver in the draft. After last season, it's hard to blame them for wanting to add to the stable even after re-signing Chris Godwin and Sterling Shepard. I wouldn't rule out an early Day 2 pick at the position if the right guy is there. However, there are some players on Day 3 that could be of interest as well.
Felton brings good size and elite speed to the receiver room after running a 4.37 40-yard dash. He's a strong route runner who knows how to find the soft spot in zones and is dangerous with the ball in his hands, forcing 26 missed tackles. Felton excels on timing routes and displays great spatial awareness on sideline throws. He took on a bigger role his senior season and it paid off with 96 receptions for 1,124 for nine touchdowns. Felton had a formal interview with the Bucs at the combine.
5.157: OL Connor Colby, Iowa (6'6"/309/SR)
The Bucs brought back their starting left guard, re-signing Ben Bredeson to a three-year deal. In addition, they signed Charlie Heck to be their swing tackle and re-signed Sua Opeta to provide depth at the guard spots. The team is high on Elijah Klein (their sixth-round pick last year) and his versatility along the interior, but could always add to the room. Licht confirmed as much at the NFL Owners Meetings, noting his affintity for the offensive line — and if the right one was there, he would pull the trigger.
Colby is one of the right ones, especially in the fifth round. The four-year starter has the size and mean streak the Bucs look for in their offensive linemen. He's cerebral in his understanding of blocking assignments and post-snap adjustments and excels as a run blocker. He has strong hands and is a nasty finisher who looks to take out defenders at the next level. However, he needs work in pass protections, where leverage, a tendency to over-set and lunge at defenders, undoes him. He had an informal meeting with the Bucs at the NFL Combine.
7.235: S Craig Woodson, Cal (6'0"/200/SR)
The Bucs are toying with the idea of Tykee Smith moving to safety this offseason, which would push the need for a starter early down the line. The team liked what Kaevon Merriweather did when he returned and they also have Christian Izien, who can play safety as well. The free agent market is still robust with talent as well, potentially making safety not the need one would think it is.
If the Bucs look to add to the position late, Woodson would be a solid choice. He's quick, running a 4.45 40, and he's aggressive coming downhill. He displays a strong football IQ and shows impressive reactionary skills to route combos and reading the quarterback. However, he can be too aggressive and overshoot his target, and he doesn't have elite recovery speed when he gets beat. Woodson racked up 70 tackles, three for loss, nine pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. He hasn't had any known meetings with the Bucs.
