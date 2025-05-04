Bucs Gameday

Buccaneers rookie Shilo Sanders goes viral after roasting dad Deion Sanders

Sanders had a hilarious comment at the expense of his father ahead of his move to Tampa.

Dustin Lewis

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders yells at Jackson State safety Shilo Sanders (21) on the sideline in the Southern Heritage Classic between Tennessee State University and Jackson State University at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Hpt Photos Of The Year 2021 60
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders yells at Jackson State safety Shilo Sanders (21) on the sideline in the Southern Heritage Classic between Tennessee State University and Jackson State University at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Hpt Photos Of The Year 2021 60 / Henry Taylor / Commercial-Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Sunshine State is growing slightly in population this week as Tampa Bay's 2025 NFL Draft class arrives to prepare for rookie minicamp.

It'll be an interesting period with players such as first-round pick Emeka Egbuka and undrafted free agent Shilo Sanders taking the practice field with the Buccaneers for the first time. Despite not being selected last weekend, Sanders has appeared excited about the opportunity to begin his professional career in Tampa.

READ MORE: No excuses for new Buccaneers offensive coordinator

Shilo Sanders
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) reacts in the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders has never been shy about giving an inside look into his life and preparation. He's already planning to enlist fans to help him find a house in Florida.

During a recent Twitch stream, Sanders was asked by a supporter if he would be doing any fishing at his new home. Sanders used the moment to roast his father.

"No, I'm not fishing in Tampa, bro. I will never go fishing anywhere in Florida. I'm not fishing nowhere in Florida," Sander said with a laugh. "Mess around and take my dad fishing, an alligator going to take the rest of his toes. He don't got enough toes to play around with, bro."

A few years ago, Deion Sanders had two toes amputated from his left foot in a procedure to address blood clots. Shilo might not be wrong but it's definitely a little bit of a low blow, hilarious or not.

During his senior season at Colorado, Sanders finished third on the team with 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two pass deflections, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He had two outings of 10+ tackles, including a season-high 13 tackles in a 37-21 loss to Kansas on November 23.

Sanders began his college career at South Carolina. He played under his father at Jackson State and eventually followed him to Colorado for the past two seasons.

READ MORE: Buccaneers GM explains bold decision to draft 150-pound rookie

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• NFL analyst questions Buccaneers' first-round pick

•﻿ Bucs Super Bowl coach says this is why most young QBs don’t make it

• Buccaneers GM delivers unpopular NIL take that stuns college football fans

• 3 draft picks who could start Week 1 for the Buccaneers

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined BucsGameday when it was founded in 2022. He's also the Editor-In-Chief of NoleGameday. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis has worked for NG since 2016.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News