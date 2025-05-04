Buccaneers rookie Shilo Sanders goes viral after roasting dad Deion Sanders
The Sunshine State is growing slightly in population this week as Tampa Bay's 2025 NFL Draft class arrives to prepare for rookie minicamp.
It'll be an interesting period with players such as first-round pick Emeka Egbuka and undrafted free agent Shilo Sanders taking the practice field with the Buccaneers for the first time. Despite not being selected last weekend, Sanders has appeared excited about the opportunity to begin his professional career in Tampa.
Sanders has never been shy about giving an inside look into his life and preparation. He's already planning to enlist fans to help him find a house in Florida.
During a recent Twitch stream, Sanders was asked by a supporter if he would be doing any fishing at his new home. Sanders used the moment to roast his father.
"No, I'm not fishing in Tampa, bro. I will never go fishing anywhere in Florida. I'm not fishing nowhere in Florida," Sander said with a laugh. "Mess around and take my dad fishing, an alligator going to take the rest of his toes. He don't got enough toes to play around with, bro."
A few years ago, Deion Sanders had two toes amputated from his left foot in a procedure to address blood clots. Shilo might not be wrong but it's definitely a little bit of a low blow, hilarious or not.
During his senior season at Colorado, Sanders finished third on the team with 67 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two pass deflections, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown. He had two outings of 10+ tackles, including a season-high 13 tackles in a 37-21 loss to Kansas on November 23.
Sanders began his college career at South Carolina. He played under his father at Jackson State and eventually followed him to Colorado for the past two seasons.
