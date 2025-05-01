Buccaneers GM delivers unpopular NIL take that stuns college football fans
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just welcomed in their newest collegiate draft picks after selecting six promising young players in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The NFL and the college game are more alike than perhaps they have ever been. The league has started to incorporate many of the nuances of how the college game is played, specifically on the offensive side of the ball, as teams have brought in more RPOs and motions into their offense.
However, play style might not be the biggest semblence between these two leagues, as the NCAA and collegiate game has become somewhat more of a feeder or amateur league for the NFL now that players can transfer schools at will while also having the ability to earn money through their Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL).
While many have chosen sides on the impact NIL has had on the collegiate game, whether it be for or against, this is the new age of college athletics and it likely won't be going anywhere anytime soon unless laws are put in place to help regulate the flow of money to programs and their players.
Many have scrutinized NIL due to it handing kids millions of dollars before they know how to handle money properly, and it is an obvious concern considering that people are investing in these young players to perform. If they don't use their money wisely, it could harm not only the individual, but the program as well.
When speaking on the Pat McAfee Show this week, Buccaneers' general manager Jason Licht gave his thoughts on the whole NIL situation, and acknowledged he had negative thoughts towards it at first but has since changed his view.
"I thought going into this NIL thing a few years ago that we were going to be seeing that, the entitlement more so than not. But from my experience so far, I think it's just been the opposite," Licht said. "I think these players are coming in very well educated on how to handle their money, how to handle success. They already have a team of people who are investing their money... I think they're more mature about it now."
It is hard to argue Licht and McAfee's point here. These collegiate players getting exposed to the amounts of money they are will show you a lot about said player when examining him as someone to draft. How did he handle his money? How did he deal with the pressures of living up to the expectations that come with those funds? All these and more are likely questions that front offices ask themselves in this process.
For those that handle their NIL situation well, it does show a sense of maturity and instills trust of an organization into a player. People will still be on both sides of the fence on the matter — most can likely all agree that there should be some sort of regulation when it comes to how things work, but that is a conversation for another day.
Here are some of the reactions from Licht's comments regarding NIL:
