NFL analyst questions Buccaneers' first-round pick
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have earned plenty of high benchmarks for their haul in the 2025 NFL Draft. General manager Jason Licht was able to address multiple needs on both sides of the ball ahead of training camp.
With that being said, CBS Sports's Josh Edwards recently took a look at each team's most questionable pick.
READ MORE: Buccaneers’ 400-pound rookie surprises with significant weight loss
Edwards highlighted Tampa Bay's selection of former Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka at No. 19 overall.
"Each of the six players picked were taken in the expected range, so Egbuka is the most questionable because he is the least necessary in the short term," Edwards wrote. "Chris Godwin is returning from injury and Mike Evans is not getting any younger, so it was relatively easy to see their long-term plans with Egbuka."
"However, last year's draft pick, Jalen McMillan, did some good things for the organization and is now relegated to the fourth wide receiver when all are available," Edwards added. "Egbuka is a good player but there were bigger needs to address."
Edwards isn't wrong that the Buccaneers had other holes to fill but the team shored up the defensive backfield in the second and third round. They got solid value in the process by landing former Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison and former Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish.
Plus, as he noted, Chris Godwin is coming off a season-ending injury while Mike Evans will turn 32-years-old prior to the season. Evans was forced to miss three games last season due to a hamstring that nearly ended his more than decade long 1,000+ receiving yards streak.
The Egbuka selection might feel like a little bit of a luxury but it was a necessary investment as the Buccaneers eye the present and future of the wide receiver room. The first-round pick and last year's third-round pick, Jalen McMillan, project to be important pieces for the unit over the coming years.
Egbuka had a productive final season at the college level, playing a big role as Ohio State won the National Championship. He hauled in 81 catches for 1,011 yards and ten touchdowns. Egbuka also rushed eight times for 33 yards. He had seven games of 100+ receiving yards during his time with the Buckeyes.
The Buccaneers finished third in the league in passing yards per game (250.4 yards) last season as Baker Mayfield racked up a career-high 41 touchdowns to 16 interceptions. It's not inconceivable that Tampa Bay's offense could be even better through the air in 2025 despite another new face at offensive coordinator.
READ MORE: Social media reacts to Buccaneers' fourth round pick in NFL Draft
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Get to know Tampa Bay Buccaneers fourth-round pick David Walker
• National media grades Buccaneers' first-round selection of Ohio State WR
• Get to know Buccaneers third-round pick Jacob Parrish
• WATCH: Highlights from Buccaneers' fourth-round pick EDGE David Walker