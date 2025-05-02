Success is the standard: No excuses for new Buccaneers offensive coordinator
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers shocked everyone when they selected Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka with the 19th overall selection in this year's NFL draft. The level of surprise had nothing to do with the quality of player selected, but instead the position he plays.
READ MORE: Buccaneers GM reveals crucial injury update on NFL draft pick
With the Bucs returning every starter on offense from a group that was top 5 in the NFL last season, the assumption was that Bucs GM Jason Licht would hit the defensive side of the ball both early and often during the draft. Although he did hit the position often, his run on defensive players didn't start until Day 2.
With Egbuka added to what is already a prolific offense in Tampa Bay, expectations for the Buccaneers will continue to increase. And based on the success this group had last season, before a first round receiver was thrown into the mix, everyone will be expecting even more cannon fire at Raymond James Stadium this year.
However, even with Egbuka added to an offense that already has 11 starters returning for 2025, the person who will be most responsible for their success this year isn't one of them.
On January 31st, Josh Grizzard was named the Bucs' next new offensive coordinator. Not only does the man affectionately known as 'Grizz' around One Buccaneer Place have big shoes to fill following the innovative success demonstrated by his predecessor Liam Coen last season, but it will be the 34-year-old's first time calling plays in the NFL.
Normally, when a coach takes on the responsibility of calling plays for an NFL offense for the first time, there aren't necessarily expectations for immediate success. But in the case of Josh Grizzard and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the pressure is on.
For a variety of reasons, Josh Grizzard will have clear expectations to orchestrate one of the most successful offenses in the NFL — regardless of whether or not he's ever done it before. If he is unable to do so? Well, he won't have any excuses.
Let's take a closer look at why exactly Josh Grizzard will be expected to achieve immediate success as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator.
Receiving weapons
The Buccaneers have been stacked at the wide receiver position ever since they first united Mike Evans and Chris Godwin back in 2017. However, the group took another emphatic step forward last season with the addition of Jalen McMillan, who the team selected in the third round of last year's draft. McMillan finished his first NFL season tied for 2nd among all rookies with 8 receiving TDs.
The addition of Emeka Egbuka immediately turns the Bucs' WR room from one of the league's best to an all-out juggernaut. Egbuka is a precise route runner with exceptional hands and a knack for finding the endzone. Ohio State is notorious for being maybe the most accomplished wide receiver factory in the nation, and Egbuka leaves Columbus as the Buckeyes all-time leader in both receiving yards (2,688) and receptions (205).
Although the Buccaneers' tight end room isn't considered one of the league's best, Cade Otton has blossomed into an extremely reliable weapon for this offense. Not only has he improved as a blocker, but he's increased his total receptions, yards, and touchdowns in each of his first three seasons in the league.
Top-tier offensive line
In addition to a potent arsenal of receivers, the Buccaneers also boast one of the league's strongest offensive lines. Bookend tackles Luke Goedeke and Tristan Wirfs remain a top 3 duo in the league, while the emergence of youngsters like Cody Mauch and Graham Barton — both expected to take another step forward in 2025 — paired along the interior with a reliable veteran like Ben Bredeson provides stability, tenacity and continuity across all five spots.
The keyword there may be continuity. Not only did the Bucs' o-line provide great protection on passing downs, but their familiarity (and consistent communication) with one another allowed the team's running game to go from one of the league's worst to one of the league's best in 2024.
Quality quarterback play
It isn't easy to find a competent NFL quarterback these days. Often times, new offensive coordinator opportunities present themselves because the previous OC has been relieved of their duties. This usually occurs because that offense wasn't getting the job done, and more often than not, that lack of success can be traced back to below-average quarterback play.
Well, not in Tampa Bay.
In the case of the Buccaneers, Grizzard is walking into the opposite scenario. The gig with the Bucs presents a unique situation for an incoming offensive coordinator. It's one where all the quarterback has done since joining the team two years ago is exceed expectations. We're talking two division titles, multiple playoff victories and impressive statistics. The job isn't available because the previous OC (Liam Coen) was fired, but instead because he was poached to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars due to his undeniable success with Baker at the helm.
Dynamic rushing attack
The Buccaneers have one of the most dynamic rushing attacks in the entire league. Last year's fourth-round pick, Bucky Irving, injected life into a run game that had been lying dormant prior to his arrival. Combined with Rachaad White's receiving and pass protection prowess and Sean Tucker's relentless downhill running style, the Bucs were able to assert their dominance on the ground last season no matter the opponent.
With each of those backs back in the fold this year with clearly defined roles, the Bucs can again expect to boast one of the league's most dynamic and productive rushing offenses.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' front office has done a masterful job of assembling talent at key positions over the years. The result is an offense that is diverse, explosive and capable of attacking defenses in a plethora of different ways. As a result of that foundation that has already been put in place, new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard will be expected to not only meet the standard of success that has preceded him in Tampa Bay, but to elevate this group to new heights.
He has no excuse not to.
READ MORE: Bucs GM Jason Licht jokes he’d say “f— you” if a player rejected Tampa
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Ex-Colorado star Shilo Sanders shares emotional thank you to Buccaneers
• Buccaneers GM reveals crucial injury update on NFL draft pick
• Bucs GM Jason Licht drops NSFW comment on players he avoids
• Which Buccaneers players were affected most by the NFL Draft?