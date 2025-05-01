Buccaneers GM explains bold decision to draft 150-pound rookie
Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM Jason Licht and the Bucs' front office were able to get quarterback Baker Mayfield a new weapon in the first round by taking wide receiver Emeka Egbuka with the 19th overall pick before focusing on the defense through the middle rounds of the draft.
However, Egbuka wouldn't be the only skill player Licht added for an offense that already contains Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jalen McMillan — he selected Bucky Irving's former teammate at Oregon, wide receiver Tez Johnson, with the Bucs' final pick in the seventh round.
Many likely had Johnson going sooner than the seventh round, but concerns regarding his size likely caused some teams to move off him. Luckily for Tampa Bay, Johnson landed right in their laps, and when speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Licht gave a glimpse into why the Bucs decided to take the NFL Draft's smallest player.
"We had a pretty high grade on him [Tez Johnson]. Most of the time that you're watching Oregon offense, he was, he was one of the top, if not the best player on the field," said Licht. "Did the same thing down at the Senior Bowl and makes plays left and right. He's a hell of a returner, hell of a kid... we're super excited, he was so fired up when we called."
Johnson was electrifying during his career with the Oregon Ducks, and throughout his entire collegiate career, which extended to his time with the Troy Trojans. He compiled over 300 catches for just under 4,000 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Johnson is not the biggest wide receiver by any means, but his intangibles, playmaking ability, passion for the game and character show why he would be a perfect fit in Tampa Bay. It will remain to be seen how Johnson will be used with the Bucs on offense in a crowded wide receiver room, but it would be wise to get the playmaker in space and allow him to utilize his skill set while also being an instrumental piece in special teams returning punts and kickoffs.
