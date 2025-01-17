Buccaneers Star WR Receives Team's Ed Block Courage Award
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is beloved by both the team itself and the community of Bucs fans everywhere. He's battled through injury this season to produce and embodies what it means to be a Buccaneer — so it's fitting that the team would award him their Ed Block Courage Award for 2024.
The Ed Block Courage Award, named for former Baltimore Colts athletic trainer Ed Block, is given to those who "embody professionalism, strength, dedication, and act as community role models," per the Buccaneers. Evans certainly embodies all of those things, and the team officially recognized him for it on Friday.
This is Evans' first time winning the award since he joined the team in 2014. Last year's award winner was Shaquil Barrett, who rejoined Tampa Bay at the end of the season in an effort to assist the team's playoff run.
Evans is one of 32 NFL players who will be honored at the annual Ed Block Courage Awards on March 8. He's also up for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award, the winner of which will be announced at the NFL Honors before the Super Bowl.
