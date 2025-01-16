How Much Cap Space Do the Buccaneers Have Heading Into This Offseason?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't have a ton of salary cap space heading into 2025, but as always, there are ways to change that.
The Buccaneers lost a heartbreaker to the Washington Commanders in the playoffs 23-20, and now, they look forward to building their team up in the offseason. At the moment, per Over the Cap, the Buccaneers aren't one of the richest teams in the NFL — but restructures, extensions and players off the books can shoot that number up quickly.
Per OTC, the Buccaneers currently have $11,743,557 in cap space. That's just 23rd in the NFL, and it's the third-lowest amount of cap space in the NFL among teams that are still in the positive at the moment. There's also $29,476,419 in dead money — that comes from pass rusher Shaquil Barrett's last contract, retired center Ryan Jensen and punter Jake Camarda, who the Buccaneers released in the middle of the year.
There are a few ways to make that cap number go up. The first is restructures — per OTC, restructuring Baker Mayfield's contract would open up $21,558,750, Tristan Wirfs' would open up $19,864,000 and Antoine WInfield Jr.'s would open up $14,872,500, among others. You could also cut some players as cap casualties like Jamel Dean, who would open up $10,568,941 in cap space if he were to be cut post-June 1.
All in all, there are a lot of ways the Bucs can make their cap number jump. And when they do, general manager Jason Licht and his crew will likely look to bring in some free agents are key areas of the football to try and improve the team.
