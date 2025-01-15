Buccaneers OC Liam Coen Interviewing for Jaguars HC Position Wednesday
First year Bucs offensive coordinator Liam Coen had quite a season.
Although Tampa Bay wasn't able to advance past the first round of the NFL playoffs, it's hard to view the team's offensive performance this season as anything other than a massive success. Despite losing key players to injury at various points throughout the year, the Bucs' offensive never made excuses and they continued to operate like a well-oiled machine no matter who was in the lineup.
It's a testament to the player-friendly system that was designed and implemented by Coen, a disciple of Sean McVay. Coen's consistent and creative use of motion created deception and confusion for opposing defenses, while at the same time allowing Baker Mayfield to get a better read at defensive formations prior to the snap. His route combinations were always well-designed, and we saw the Bucs get a ton of walk-in touchdowns on explosive passing plays because of it. Just ask Jalen McMillan.
The run game also took a major step forward under Coen's leadership this year. Over each of the past two seasons, the Bucs ranked at or near the bottom of the league in terms of rushing production. This year? They were top five.
There's no question the Tampa Bay Buccaneers feel like they hit a home run when they hired Coen last offseason. The problem? Other teams want to hit a home run too, which is why it hasn't been surprising to hear Liam Coen's name mentioned with regularity in regard to any and all of the head coaching vacancies that currently exist around the league.
And according to Peter Schrager, Coen was interviewing today with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their open head coaching position.
There's no question that Jacksonville has some enticing pieces in place that an offensive-minded coach like Coen might find appealing. Chief among them, of course, is former No. 1 overall pick, Trevor Lawrence, who many believe has the ability to blossom into one of the league's best with the right guidance. The Jags also have one of the league's brightest young stars at the wide receiver position in Brian Thomas Jr., who exploded onto the scene putting up 10 TDs to go with nearly 1300 yards receiving as a rookie.
No one knows for sure if Liam Coen plans to abandon ship and leave the Buccaneers in favor of a head coaching job somewhere else. But the fact that he's interviewing with other teams would certainly indicate he's at least open to hearing what they have to offer.
