Buccaneers Select Ohio State Star WR in Mock Draft as Baker Mayfield’s New Weapon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heading into a crucial offseason. After a 10-win season following a nine-win campaign in 2023, the club has a steady force at quarterback in Baker Mayfield. Outside of that, there are plenty of moves to be made.
The Buccaneers' defense needs some more holes patched, Todd Bowles' job as head coach isn't entirely safe and offensive coordinator Liam Coen could certainly be up for a promotion with a league. There is plenty to be determined in Tampa this offseason.
Lost in all of that is Chris Godwin's expiring contract. The emergence of Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan and the ability to bring in some help at the position during the 2025 NFL Draft could lighten the impact of his potential departure.
In a recent CBS Sports 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Buccaneers use the No. 19 overall selection to land a massive addition to the wide receiver room, securing Ohio State superstar Emeka Egbuka.
"Given Mike Evans' age and Chris Godwin coming off another major injury, the Buccaneers go back to the receiver well with the sizable and speedy Emeka Egbuka," CBS Sports wrote.
Evidently, Egbuka has one final game to play in his collegiate career before heading off to the pros -- with that being the National Championship game as Ohio State is set to take on Notre Dame. With Mike Evans aging and Godwin potentially departing, there is a big opportunity for a player like Egbuka to join the club as a rookie and develop into a star and eventually play a prominent role within the offense.
Mayfield has been stellar since arriving in Tampa, and providing him with even more weapons could make the offense that much more dangerous moving forward.
