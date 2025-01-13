Buccaneers Starter Leaves Playoff Game Against Commanders Following Injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Commanders are capping off Wild Card Weekend in a tightly-contested battle. Right now, the Buccaneers are leading 17-13, though that is subject to change as the Commanders are driving down the field.
There are plenty of solid individual battles taking place across the field, though Tampa Bay might be without a key defensive back to slow the Commanders for the rest of the contest. Starting cornerback Jamel Dean left the game with a knee injury.
According to the Buccaneers, Dean is questionable to return to the game with his knee injury.
"CB Jamel Dean (knee) is questionable to return," the Buccaneers shared on social media.
With a threat on the perimeter like Terry McLaurin posing such a threat, the Buccaneers will have to be creative to slow down Washington's offense while being short two starting cornerbacks, as Zyon McCollum also had to leave the game.
Further testing revealed that Dean will not be returning to the game, which is a massive blow for Tampa Bay as they look to pick up a second playoff victory in as many years.
*After being evaluated for a concussion, McCollum later returned to the game.
