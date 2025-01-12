National Media Makes Picks For Buccaneers vs. Commanders Wild Card Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to take on the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs on Sunday Night Football. As the No. 3 seed, the Bucs are hosting the game in Tampa at Raymond James Stadium and enter the contest as three-point favorites.
That doesn't mean everyone is riding with the Buccaneers though. After an up-and-down season that saw them win the NFC South partially due to a soft schedule down the stretch and an Atlanta Falcons collapse, some people aren't sold on the consistency of this Bucs team.
When the Bucs are playing their brand of football and are on, they can beat any team in football, but they rarely show it and have not sustained it for four quarters yet this season. This is why national media is so torn when predicting the winner of this game. As you will see below, many are expecting a close game.
NFL.com: 4-1 Buccaneers
"This pick will probably be wrong. It will probably look like the correct choice for most of the game, perhaps even up until there are mere seconds remaining -- and that's when Jayden Daniels will pull off yet another miracle triumph for Washington. Daniels has become so proficient at last-minute magic lately that it almost feels daring to pick the better overall team here. So Baker Mayfield didn't quite live up to all the praise I heaped on him last week. He still has Mike Evans and Bucky Irving at his disposal, and the defense is on track to get Antoine Winfield Jr. back from a four-game absence. Daniels did overcome a better D than Tampa's in Week 16's upset of the Eagles, but Philly was rolling with backup QB Kenny Pickett for most of that game. Otherwise, Washington has yet to beat an opponent as imposing as the Bucs, with 10 of their victories coming against opponents that finished 2024 with losing records. Baker moves to the Divisional Round for the third time in his career."
ESPN.com: 3-0 Commanders
"Daniels will rush for 70 or more yards. Coach Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers love to blitz, bringing extra heat 36% of the time. That gives them obvious advantages, but no quarterback scrambles at a higher rate against the blitz than Daniels. His average yardage on scrambles increases from 7.2 on regular plays to 10.7 against the blitz."
CBSSports: Buccaneers
"This is the first playoff game for Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has been special this season. Tampa Bay's defense is banged up, so I look for Daniels to have success throwing it. But the Bucs can score. They will also get some big plays from Baker Mayfield and then have Bucky Irving close it out with some tough running late.
Pick: Bucs 35, Commanders 30"
Bleacher Report: 5-3 Commanders
"It's cliche to say this game could go either way, but that's how this one feels. Both teams feature dynamic offenses and defenses that can disappear for long stretches. This one's set up to be an offensive track meet, which means that it'll probably be an unexpectedly defensive game, of course.
"Baker Mayfield and the Bucs have the edge in postseason experience, though I actually trust Jayden Daniels and the Commanders to make fewer mistakes. I keep coming back to Tampa's ability to run the football. Washington is a strong running team as well, but offensive coordinator Liam Coen has Tampa's ground game humming on another level.
"The Commanders, who rank 28th in yards per carry allowed, have been vulnerable against the run all season. That's the matchup within the game that could ultimately decide this one. The hook does concern me, but I'll back the home team in what I expect to be the best game of Sunday's slate."
Knox - Buccaneers 34, Commanders 30"
ProFootballTalk: 2-0 Buccaneers
"The Commanders have come a long way since losing to the Bucs in Week 1, 37-20. And they might be able to parlay their house-money, nothing-to-lose vibe into an upset. Especially if Jayden Daniels can take his game to the next level in the playoffs, like another former LSU quarterback tends to do."
Florio: Buccaneers, 24-23.
Simms: Buccaneers, 38-34.
Sporting News: Commanders
"The Buccaneers won this matchup at home in Week 1, 37-20, but since then, the Commanders have had only four one-possession losses, including to the Ravens, Steelers, and Eagles. Tampa Bay has seen Baker Mayfield light it up all season, but they became an elite offense under OC Liam Coen because of Bucky Irving and Jalen McMillan emerging as big-play rookies. Jayden Daniels is the obvious key player for Washington, but he needs his veteran playmakers to come through, too. Both defenses are flawed for defensive-minded coaches Todd Bowles and Dan Quinn, but Quinn's group has a little more healthy playmaking punch."
Commanders 31 Buccaneers 27
USA Today: Tied 3-3
Consensus: Buccaneers 15-14
