Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Dominates Marshon Lattimore for TD
Although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't start their first playoff game of 2024 the way they envisioned, they kept grinding and were able to tie the game up just moments before halftime.
Although the Bucs did manage to finish with a field goal on their opening drive, the following offensive possessions came up empty. That was until the final drive of the first half, which saw the Buccaneers' offense finally show signs of life.
Thefirst injection of energy came from Baker Mayfield, who on 3rd & 9 refused to be denied as he managed to bully his way through Washington defenders for an 18-yard gain and a fresh set of downs.
The rest of the drive centered around the predictably entertaining matchup between Mike Evans and his longtime rival Marshon Lattimore, formerly of the New Orleans Saints. An 11-yard catch by Evans along the sideline was followed up quickly with a crucial 20-yard reception that brought the ball deep into Washington territory with just 38 seconds remaining in the half.
Mayfield wasn't ready to stop targeting Lattimore though, as on the very next play, Evans drew a pass interference penalty in the end zone on Lattimore. After the penalty moved the ball to the doorstep of the endzone, Mayfield went back to Evans again. However this time, Lattimore didn't have time to commit a penalty as Mayfield hit Evans on a slant route for the Bucs' first score of the game.
It was a crucial series for the Buccaneers, who despite being dominated in the time-of-possession battle, managed to tie the game just seconds before halftime.
Mike Evans has had his way with Lattimore so far in this matchup, accounting for 5 receptions, 66 yards and 1 TD in the first half alone. We'll see if Commanders' head coach, Dan Quinn, sticks with that approach in the second half.
