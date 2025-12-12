Mike Evans expresses frustration immediately after Bucs lose to Falcons

There was plenty of fanfare surrounding the return of Mike Evans amongst the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they headed into a what felt like a must-win matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

Evans had missed the majority of the 2025 campaign, dealing with a hamstring injury and, more so, a broken clavicle, but was ready to get back onto the field to help the team make a run down the final stretch.

That final stretch now looks even more daunting following their second-straight loss to a sub-.500 NFC South team in the Atlanta Falcons likely to drop them below the Panthers in the standings after they handle business against the New Orleans Saints. It was a complete collapse by the Bucs, who held a 14-point lead at one time, and following the inexcusable loss to the Falcons, Evans was visibly frustrated walking to the locker room.

A frustrated Mike Evans after the Bucs lose 29-28 to the Falcons.



Evans following loss: "3rd and 28"

Dec 11, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The down and yardage Evans is yelling while walking down the tunnel is in reference to the yardage the Falcons had to go to get a first down to keep their hopes of winning the game alive. They would go on to make it 4th and 14 and then convert for a first down, and the rest is history.

The offense did what it could, but it still could have been better, as Baker Mayfield once again didn't look good. However, in his return to the gridiron, Evans had a great game, catching six passes for 132 yards.

Evans has never been a me-first type of guy, and his response walking off the field and while on it, shows that he cares about this game more than others within that Bucs' locker room.

The defense was once again the problem, and with no one holding anyone accountable — yes, you too, coaches — it's easy to see why there are lapses on the defense and why things have fallen off a cliff the way that they have.

Head coach Todd Bowles is at the forefront of the problems, and even if we all respect him as a person and man, questions will start to arise on whether or not he's cut out to be the guy to lead this team forward.

Evans' boiling over frustration represents exactly how the fanbase is feeling. If the Bucs aren't able to turn things around, there will undoubtedly be wholesale changes made this offseason, with a few already likely on the table following perhaps the worst loss of a team this NFL season.

As for Evans, it remains to be seen what he will do at the end of the season. He clearly still has the passion to continue playing the game he loves for the organization that he loves, but he will likely need assurances moving forward that change will be implemented, or we could very well see him decide to hang the cleats up.

