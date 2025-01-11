Ex-Bucs QB Tom Brady Using Influence to Lure Ben Johnson to Raiders
Tom Brady wasn't just a great quarterback — he was also an influencer.
Look no further than Brady's influence on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' organization when he signed as a free agent in 2020. Beyond delivering the franchise its second-ever Lombardi Trophy later that same year, Brady is credited by many within the organization for helping to transform the culture and identity of the entire organization.
Since Brady arrived in Tampa Bay, the team hasn't missed the postseason. In fact, the Bucs are one of just three teams — in addition to the Bills and Chiefs — to make the playoffs in each of the past five seasons.
Although Brady has given up the opportunity to throw touchdowns on Sundays since retiring, he hasn't given up his influence.
And since officially becoming a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, it appears as though Brady is putting his influence to good use for his new team.
Despite being busy preparing to cover the NFL playoffs as a broadcaster for FOX, according to Ian Rapoport Brady has already been instrumental in helping to recruit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who is widely considered to be the top head coaching candidate on the market, to consider the Raiders vacant head coaching position.
"Yet thanks in part to the involvement of Brady, who sources say personally vouched for Johnson and implored him to take the interview through his agent, Johnson spoke with them. Essentially, Brady recruited Johnson to interview," Rapoport wrote.
Not only that, but it seems as though Brady has been using his broadcasting gig as a platform to help him evaluate and interact with individuals he may be recruiting.
"He has been quietly researching coaching candidates for some time, speaking with his old coach Bill Belichick, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, and using his time pregame on the field to pick the brains of some of the game's best. For instance, Brady called the Lions-Packers game in Week 9 for FOX Sports, which featured two of Las Vegas' candidates (Johnson and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn)."
Despite the access Brady is afforded through his job with FOX, there's no denying the fact that anyone and everyone associated with the National Football League would likely be eager to chop it up with the most accomplished player in NFL history, regardless of whether or not he was currently working as a television analyst.
Still, it appears as though the lines may be getting a little blurry when it comes to distinguishing the differences between his two current roles, one which requires him to remain an objective analyst, and one that likely expects him to use his influence for recruiting purposes.
