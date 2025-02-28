Tampa Bay Buccaneers target versatile Texas cornerback in latest mock draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have adjusted their draft strategy in a new mock draft, opting for Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron over Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison.
Buccaneers writer Scott Smith originally had Morrison as the pick but has since gained a greater appreciation for Barron’s skill set. Tampa Bay fans may wonder what prompted the change. According to Smith, Barron’s versatility and high football IQ make him an intriguing fit for Todd Bowles’ defense.
“What needs to be answered is if Barron can thrive just as much on the outside as in the slot, where his solid frame, quick feet and stout run defense make him a natural,” Smith said. While his top-end speed may raise concerns on the boundary, his instincts in zone coverage something Tampa Bay relied on heavily in 2024—make him an ideal prospect."
Despite the growing buzz around him, Barron revealed he has yet to meet with the Buccaneers—but he hopes that changes soon. Jokingly, he even said that someone should tell them he wanta to see them.”
Tampa Bay’s defensive scheme under Bowles emphasizes versatility, and Barron fits that mold perfectly. With the ability to contribute in multiple roles, he presents a strong option for the Buccaneers as they continue to evaluate their draft strategy.
